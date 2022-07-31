Planning applications: New petrol station and drive thru in Cleckheaton

J Gordon: Erection of extension and alterations to create dwelling forming annex accommodation associated with 22 Crowlees Close, Mirfield, WF14 9JT.

EG Group Ltd: Demolition of Centurion House, erection of petrol filling station and ancillary unit with drive-thru and associated works. Centurion House, Centurion Way, Cleckheaton, BD19 3QB.

G Dixon: Demolition of existing garage and erection of two storey side extension, single storey rear extension and front porch extension. 1 Ridgeway Drive, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0NU.

The applications were received by the council’s planning department, week ending Sunday, July 24

J Hinchliffe: Change of use of land to extend garden, demolition of existing conservatories and erection of extensions and alterations. 11 and 11a Flash Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0PH.

C O’Donnell: Erection of two and single storey rear extension with lean-to roof to single storey extension. 23 Mount Avenue, Heckmondwike, WF16 9PF.

Mr and Mrs Hepworth: Erection of two storey side extension. 29 Horton Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0LL.

J Longbottom: Erection of two storey front extension and garage conversion to study with associated alterations. 45 Park Drive, Mirfield, WF14 9NJ.

Knabbs Ash Barn Ltd: Discharge conditions 8 (Phase II Report) and 9 (Remediation Strategy) on previous permission 2021/92255 for erection of five dwellings with associated access and demolition of existing extensions to commercial building. The Old Tannery, 224 Spen Lane, Gomersal, BD19 4PJ.

A Rokim: Erection of front porch. 11 Trinity Mount, Beckett Road, Dewsbury, WF13 2DE.

F Ali: Erection of extensions and alterations. 1 Lees Avenue, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 0AN.

Walker and Smith Ltd: Erection of extension to form warehouse building. Walker And Smith, Hick Lane Mills, 403 Bradford Road, Batley, WF17 5LY.

G King: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed hip to gable conversion and rear dormer. 11 Grasmere Road, Dewsbury, WF12 7PU.

A Swystun: Advertisement consent for one illuminated and one non-illuminated sign. 111 Upper Commercial Street, Batley, WF17 5DQ.

nineteen47: Discharge of condition 16 (Remediation Strategy) of previous permission 2021/91508 for demolition of part of former college buildings and erection of police station, including conversion of Oldroyd Building and erection of new buildings comprising police custody suite, associated support services buildings, decked and surface car parking, vehicle access point, boundary treatments and landscaping. Kirklees College, Halifax Road, Dewsbury, WF13 2AS.