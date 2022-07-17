Planning applications: Mezzanine floors and new lobby at Dewsbury Revival Centre

K Hamid: Erection of extensions and alterations to garage to create dwelling forming annex accommodation associated with 50 Whitley Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0LR.

Dewsbury Gospel Church: Installation of mezzanine floors in bell tower and chancel, formation of internal entrance lobby, installation of replacement glazing, guttering, lighting and defibrillator (Listed Building within a Conservation Area). Dewsbury Revival Centre, West Park Street, Dewsbury, WF13 4LA.

A Patel: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of single storey side extension. 4 Manor Road, Soothill, Batley, WF17 6HB.

These applications were received by the council, week ending July 10

R Rasulzade: Change of use of waste land to car sales forecourt and erection of sales office and valet store. Commercial Hotel, 125 Wellington Street, Batley, WF17 5TH.

Mr and Mrs Stevens: Removal of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension. 12 Over Hall Road, Mirfield, WF14 9LQ.

R Taylor: Alterations to convert barn into dwelling and associated works. Mellor Hill Farm, Mellor Hill, Briestfield, Dewsbury, WF12 0NP.

K Zerek: Erection of rear basement and ground floor extension. 69 Walker Street, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, WF12 8LB.

Mr and Mrs Roberts: Erection of first floor side extension. 2 Ellison Grove, Birkenshaw, BD11 2DL.

Harron Homes Yorkshire Ltd: Variation of condition 4 (construction traffic access) on previous permission 2021/92801 for erection of 291 dwellings with associated works and access from Hunsworth Lane and Kilroyd Drive. Land at Merchant Fields Farm, off Hunsworth Lane, Cleckheaton.

Acumen: Reserved matters application persuant to outline permission 2021/91801 for erection of petrol filling station. 151 Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 3NS.

Mood Developments: Discharge of conditions 3 (detailed drawings), 4 (additional storey), 5 (materials), 6 (residential waste), 7 (A3 use waste), 9 (swift nesting), 14 (ventilation), 15 (noise assessment) and 19 (air quality) of previous permission 2019/92962 for erection of additional storey and conversion of building to provide 23 self-contained apartments and A3 use in basement and part of ground floor (Listed Building within a Conservation Area). Field House, 15 Wellington Street, Dewsbury, WF13 1BQ.

JB63 Ltd: Installation of replacement windows. Staff shop, Fox’s Biscuits, Wellington Street, Batley, WF17 5JG.