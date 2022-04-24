Planning applications: McDonald's proposal for drive-thru restaurant in Dewsbury

M J Barber: Erection of agricultural building. Land at Lodge Farm, Lodge Lane, Norristhorpe, Liversedge, WF15 7PG.
M Dadibhai: Installation of solar panels to roof (within a Conservation Area). 10 Oxford Road, Dewsbury, WF13 4JT.
Mr and Mrs Smithson: Erection of single storey rear extension. 19 Nunroyd, Heckmondwike, WF16 9HB.
W Khan: Erection of one detached dwelling with three parking spaces, vehicle access and soft landscaping. Land at junction of Park Street/Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury, WF13 1RD.
R Hick: Erection of detached block of three flats. Land to rear of 32 Wilson Wood Street, Batley, WF17 7LE.
C Kershaw: Erection of two storey side extension and side porch with external alterations. 1 Wheatley Drive, Lower Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8NW.
McDonald’s Restaurants Ltd: Discharge conditions 6, 8, 12 and 13 (access construction) on previous permission 2020/90450 (APP/Z4718/W/21/3285518) for erection of restaurant with drive-thru, car parking, landscaping, play frame, customer order displays and associated works. Land at Owl Lane, John Ormsby V C Way, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury, WF12 7RQ.
McDonald’s Restaurants Ltd: Non-material amendment to previous permission 2020/90450 (APP/Z4718/W/21/3285518) for erection of restaurant with drive-thru, car parking, landscaping, play frame, customer order displays and associated works. Land at Owl Lane, John Ormsby V C Way, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury, WF12 7RQ.
Michael Graves: Residential development of nine homes. Land adjacent to 298 Whitechapel Road, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6HW.
Mr D Tyreman: Erection of detached garage and store. 24 Church Road, Roberttown, Liversedge, WF15 7LS.
Kirklees Council Accessible Home Team: Erection of single storey side extension. 28 Pilgrim Crescent, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 3NH.
S Ifrahim: Erection of basement and ground floor rear extension. 14 North Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0AY.
Mr W Orme: Removal of car port and erection of detached outbuilding and boundary wall. 1B Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 9HP.
Mr G Mustafa: Erection of single storey side extension. 29 Lee Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3AX.
Mr Gisbourne: Non material amendment to previous permission 2021/93899 for demolition of existing detached garage and erection of outbuilding. 9 Haddon Close, Gomersal, BD19 4RJ.
Mr and Mrs Stevens: Prior notification for single storey rear extension. 12 Over Hall Road, Mirfield, WF14 9LQ.
Rev Sally Wallace Jones: Work to trees within a Conservation Area. St Philip and St James Church, Scholes Lane, Cleckheaton, BD19 6PA.