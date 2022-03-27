Planning applications: Height barrier at Mecca Bingo car park in Dewsbury

Sinclair: Erection of stables. Ross Crea, Shillbank Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0PZ.

K D Wrigglesworth: Demolition of existing unit and erection of two storage units - unit 2 (B8) and unit 1 (B2). Station Warehouse, Calder Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF12 9ED.

P Audsley: Demolition of existing cottage and erection of dwelling. Bell Cabin, Long Lane, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, WF12 8LG.

The applications were received by Kirklees Council's planning department, week ending March 20

PBSC: Advertisement Consent for erection of illuminated and non-illuminated signs. PBSC, Unit 3, Moor Park 25, Leeds Road, Mirfield, WF14 0DE.

S Akhtar and A Kousar: Erection of single storey rear extension. 115 Sackville Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3DA.

The Jolly Property Company Ltd: Erection of detached dwelling. Land adjacent to 9 Nettleton Road, Mirfield, WF14 9AA.

Mr Nelson: Erection of single storey rear extension. 9 Alderney Road, Dewsbury, WF12 7ES.

J Hussain: Erection of two storey side and single storey rear extension. 63 Lee Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3BE.

Dr and Mrs T Bhaijaan: Raising of existing roof line to form second floor. 153 Church Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4QN.

H Haigh: Erection of single storey rear extension and front and rear dormers to existing dwelling and detached garage/residential unit to create dwelling forming annex accommodation associated with 63 White Lee Road, White Lee, Batley, WF17 8AD.

The Recreation Group: Advertisement consent for erection of illuminated signs. Swim, 1 Frontier Business Park, Bradford Road, Batley, WF17 6FF.

C Scott: Demolition of outbuilding and erection of two storey side extension, dropped kerb, and external alterations. 33 Princess Road, Chickenley, Dewsbury, WF12 8QT.

The Rank Group plc: Installation of height restrictor barrier to car park. Mecca Bingo, Dewsbury Retail Park, Railway Street, Dewsbury, WF12 8EQ.

D and M Middleton: Variation condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2019/91261 for erection of five dwellings. Land to rear of 72 Dale Lane, Heckmondwike, WF16 9NU.

L Tobin: Erection of single storey side extension and exterior alterations. 2 Bramhope Road, Cleckheaton, BD19 3DZ.

J Wilkinson: Erection of two storey side extension with hip to gable and single storey rear extension and front porch. 3 Hadfield Road, Heckmondwike, WF16 9PN.

B Squires: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed hip to gable loft conversion with rear dormer. 43 Grasmere Road, Dewsbury, WF12 7PG.