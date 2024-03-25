Planning applications: Extension proposal at Birstall cafe and new homes in Hanging Heaton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Dadibhai: Erection of two storey side extension, two storey and single storey rear extension and rear dormer. 70 Bywell Road, Dewsbury.

G Chilstone: Demolition of existing outbuilding and erection of single storey wraparound extension and associated alterations. 7 Bank Grove, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O Mulla: Erection of single storey rear extension, infill front extension, attached garage extension and external alterations (within a conservation area). Fox Hollow, 26 Linefield Road, Batley.

The planning applications were received by Kirklees Council, week ending March 17

J Armitage: Erection of extension to existing cafe. The Filling Station, 286 Leeds Road, Birstall.

M Robinson: Erection of rear dormer extension, and alterations to convert existing rear conservatory to lean to extension with tiled roof with skylights. 51 Fountain Street, Roberttown, Liversedge.

A Ghaffar: Erection of single storey rear extension and associated alterations. 19 Church Street, Heckmondwike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

K Craker: Erection of single storey rear extension with raised patio. 16 Richmond Grove, Gomersal.

Mr Brooke: Variation condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2021/90581 for demolition of existing bungalow and erection of two dwellings. 230 Roberttown Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge.

K Sullivan: Erection of four dwellings and associated access and retaining structures. Land adjacent to 212 Commonside, Hanging Heaton.

Veolia ES (UK) Ltd: Part change of use of paper/card recycling (B2) facility to incorporate waste transfer station (sui generis) including refuse-derived fuel shredding; installation of canopy; modifications to existing drainage; amendments to WTS building including replacement of two doors with rapid action doors; closure of two existing doorways and installation of new doorway with rapid action door; amendments to paper/card recycling building including replacement of one door with rapid action door. Veolia ES (UK) Ltd, Pennine View, Birstall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

J Exley Ltd: Widening of existing door on west elevation. Unit 2, Aaa Park, 54 Leeds Road, Mirfield.

Savile Developments Ltd: Listed building consent for removal of dangerous structures. Headfield Barn, Caledonian Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

M Imtiaz: Erection of dormer window to front. 21 Tanhouse Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

L Jackson: Erection of balcony and associated alterations. Cross Lees, Foxroyd Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Darby: Erection of single storey side extension. 57 Summerbridge Crescent, Gomersal.

U Raja: Erection of two storey side extension and two storey/single storey rear extension. 69 Leeds Old Road, Heckmondwike.

D Boardman: Erection of single storey side and rear extensions. 19 Parkfield Avenue, Mirfield.

S A Katharada: Erection of single storey rear extension. 31 Aysgarth Road, Healey, Batley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campbell Homes Ltd: Discharge conditions 5 (phase II intrusive site investigation report), 10 (boundary treatments), 12 (footway), 13 (wastes), 15 (landscaping), 20 (balconies/terraces) on previous permission 2020/92681 for erection of seven dwellings. Land opposite 33 Sackville Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

Leeds and Bradford Properties Ltd: Discharge conditions 7 (walls/structures), 8 (surface water), 10 (phase II intrusive site investigation report), 11 (remediation strategy), 18 (landscaping), 20 (drainage) on previous permission 2022/90448 for variation of condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2019/92670 for erection of 13 dwellings. Land at Peep Green Road, Hartshead.