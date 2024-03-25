Planning applications: Extension proposal at Birstall cafe and new homes in Hanging Heaton
A Dadibhai: Erection of two storey side extension, two storey and single storey rear extension and rear dormer. 70 Bywell Road, Dewsbury.
G Chilstone: Demolition of existing outbuilding and erection of single storey wraparound extension and associated alterations. 7 Bank Grove, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury.
O Mulla: Erection of single storey rear extension, infill front extension, attached garage extension and external alterations (within a conservation area). Fox Hollow, 26 Linefield Road, Batley.
J Armitage: Erection of extension to existing cafe. The Filling Station, 286 Leeds Road, Birstall.
M Robinson: Erection of rear dormer extension, and alterations to convert existing rear conservatory to lean to extension with tiled roof with skylights. 51 Fountain Street, Roberttown, Liversedge.
A Ghaffar: Erection of single storey rear extension and associated alterations. 19 Church Street, Heckmondwike.
K Craker: Erection of single storey rear extension with raised patio. 16 Richmond Grove, Gomersal.
Mr Brooke: Variation condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2021/90581 for demolition of existing bungalow and erection of two dwellings. 230 Roberttown Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge.
K Sullivan: Erection of four dwellings and associated access and retaining structures. Land adjacent to 212 Commonside, Hanging Heaton.
Veolia ES (UK) Ltd: Part change of use of paper/card recycling (B2) facility to incorporate waste transfer station (sui generis) including refuse-derived fuel shredding; installation of canopy; modifications to existing drainage; amendments to WTS building including replacement of two doors with rapid action doors; closure of two existing doorways and installation of new doorway with rapid action door; amendments to paper/card recycling building including replacement of one door with rapid action door. Veolia ES (UK) Ltd, Pennine View, Birstall.
J Exley Ltd: Widening of existing door on west elevation. Unit 2, Aaa Park, 54 Leeds Road, Mirfield.
Savile Developments Ltd: Listed building consent for removal of dangerous structures. Headfield Barn, Caledonian Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury.
M Imtiaz: Erection of dormer window to front. 21 Tanhouse Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.
L Jackson: Erection of balcony and associated alterations. Cross Lees, Foxroyd Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury.
A Darby: Erection of single storey side extension. 57 Summerbridge Crescent, Gomersal.
U Raja: Erection of two storey side extension and two storey/single storey rear extension. 69 Leeds Old Road, Heckmondwike.
D Boardman: Erection of single storey side and rear extensions. 19 Parkfield Avenue, Mirfield.
S A Katharada: Erection of single storey rear extension. 31 Aysgarth Road, Healey, Batley.
Campbell Homes Ltd: Discharge conditions 5 (phase II intrusive site investigation report), 10 (boundary treatments), 12 (footway), 13 (wastes), 15 (landscaping), 20 (balconies/terraces) on previous permission 2020/92681 for erection of seven dwellings. Land opposite 33 Sackville Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.
Leeds and Bradford Properties Ltd: Discharge conditions 7 (walls/structures), 8 (surface water), 10 (phase II intrusive site investigation report), 11 (remediation strategy), 18 (landscaping), 20 (drainage) on previous permission 2022/90448 for variation of condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2019/92670 for erection of 13 dwellings. Land at Peep Green Road, Hartshead.
J Sinclair: Erection of single storey rear extension. 17 Shillbank Lane, Mirfield.