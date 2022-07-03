Planning applications: Dewsbury pub demolition and building of education centre

UPS Limited: Erection of single storey extension to warehouse (including removal of Portacabins). UPS, Kings Mill, Mill Street East, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9AP.

S Hussain: Erection of extensions, dormer window to rear and associated alterations. 10 Park Croft, Dewsbury, WF13 2LN.

Mr and Mrs Oates: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed hip to gable extension, rear dormer and erection of porch. 2 Hollins Avenue, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 4PS.

The applications were received by Kirklees Council, week ending June 26

A Singh: Erection of single storey front and rear extensions to dwelling and D1 (non-residential institution). 478 Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3EP.

Masterprint Packaging Ltd: Erection of single storey rear extension to existing industrial unit. Oakland Building, Bretton Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9BJ.

N Wilson: Erection of single storey side extension, increase in wall height and alterations to roof with addition of solar panels. 2 Merlin Court, Batley, WF17 0RG.

E Abed: Erection of first floor side extension, single and two storey rear extension, front porch and exterior alterations. 16 Suffolk Avenue, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7AN.

Miller Homes Yorkshire: Discharge of conditions 12 (phase II intrusive site investigation report) and 13 (remediation strategy) of previous permission 2019/91467 (appeal APP/Z4718/W/21/3279040) for erection of 67 dwellings with associated access and parking. Land south of Granny Lane, Mirfield, WF14 8LA.

Saleem Holdings: Discharge condition 5 (noise report) on previous permission 2021/93026 for alterations to office/store to form ground floor retail/commercial units and four upper floor apartments (within a Conservation Area). 6-10 Westgate, Dewsbury, WF13 1BW.

Wharfedale Ltd: Demolition of existing buildings and erection of retail food store with associated parking and landscaping. Land at Huddersfield Road/Leeds Road, Birstall, WF17 9AA.

Mrs Hussain: Demolition of existing outbuilding and erection of new outbuilding containing gym and toilet. 6 Chidswell Lane, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury, WF12 7SD.

Acumen Designers and Architects: Demolition of public house and erection of education centre and prayer room. Nelson Inn 145, Slaithwaite Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9DW.

Mrs S Divan: Demolition of existing rear extension and erection of replacement rear extension with raised ridge height. 8 Manor Road, Soothill, Batley, WF17 6HB.