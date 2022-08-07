Planning applications: Demolition of changing rooms at playing fields, Dewsbury

N Akhtar: Erection of single and two storey extensions and alterations. 12 Park Croft, Dewsbury, WF13 2LN.

R Reid: Erection of detached dwelling with linked garage. Land adjacent to 53 Garden Place, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 4EP.

A Rhodes: Formation of rear steps. 40 Turnsteads Avenue, Cleckheaton, BD19 3AL.

The applications were received by the council, week ending July 31

J Miller: Erection of single and two storey side extension. 18 Woodlands Road, Gomersal, BD19 4SG.

Mr and Mrs Johnson: Erection of single storey side extension and installation of solar panels and alterations to rear doors. 913 Halifax Road, Hartshead Moor, BD19 6PH.

C Horrocks: Erection of two storey side extension, raised patio to rear and demolition of existing single storey extension. 1030 Leeds Road, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury, WF12 7QR.

M Dabharia: Erection of dormer windows to front and rear (within a Conservation Area). 37 Soothill Lane, Soothill, Batley, WF17 6NJ.

D Barker: Demolition of existing garage and erection of detached dwelling forming annex accommodation associated with 4 West View, Norwood Grove, Birkenshaw, BD11 2HN.

Craft Union Pub Company: Work to trees within a conservation area. Horse And Jockey, 97 Low Lane, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9HB.

F Ditta: Erection of two and single storey rear extension and installation of side window. 16 Fir Parade, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3BH.

Mr Twohig: Erection of single storey rear extension with alterations to roof of existing side extension to create pitch roof (modified proposal). 82 Moor Lane, Gomersal, BD19 4LF.

K Hussain: The proposal is for erection of single storey rear extension. 82 Manor Way, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7DQ.

Hussain: Erection of two storey rear and single storey front extensions. 7 Cliffe Street, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7QP.

K Hussain: Erection of single storey side and single and two storey rear extensions. 82 Manor Way, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7DQ.

J Day: Erection of single storey rear extension. 5 Highfield Mount, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0QU.

JCA Ltd: Dead or Dangerous Tree Notification. Green Bank House, Green Bank, Cleckheaton, BD19 5LQ.

A Loonat: Erection of single storey rear extension. 32D Halifax Road, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7BH.

Z Ali: Erection of single storey extension. 25 Fountain Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 9HS.

Kirklees Council, Growth and Regeneration: Prior notification for demolition of changing rooms. Pavillion changing room, Crawshaw Street Playing Fields, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3ES.