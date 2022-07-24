Planning applications: Car showroom proposal at Jack Fultons site in Dewsbury

D Crawshaw: Erection of single storey rear extension. 25 Alderney Road, Dewsbury, WF12 7ES.
M Quayle: Relocation of detached garage. 36A New North Road, Heckmondwike, WF16 9DH.
D Wilson: Erection of single storey extension and detached garden room. 9 Old Hall Road, Upper Batley, Batley, WF17 0AX.
N Parveen: Erection of single and two storey rear extension. 95 Northstead, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3DZ.
S Hepworth: Erection of outbuilding to create dwelling forming annex accommodation associated with 1 Lincoln Grove, Roberttown, Liversedge, WF15 7NE.
McDonald’s Restaurants Ltd: Advertisment consent for erection of illuminated totem sign. Land at Owl Lane, John Ormsby V C Way, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury, WF12 7RQ.
Mr and Mrs Simpson: Erection of extensions and alterations to existing bungalow to create two storey dwelling with semi-subterranean garage to front and landscaping works. 16 Judy Haigh Lane, Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury, WF12 0QB.
T Delaney: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension. 105 Carlinghow Lane, Carlinghow, Batley, WF17 8DX.
M Atique: Erection of single storey rear extension. 64 Spen Valley Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3EZ.
M Shaikh: Erection of single storey rear extension. 15 Parker Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 0AW.
B Mulla: Erection of two and single storey rear extensions. 8 Hillcrest Avenue, Healey, Batley, WF17 7HW.
M Qadri: Erection of single storey ground floor extension, first floor extension and room in roof space. 72 Woodhall Drive, Healey, Batley, WF17 7TE.
John Brooke Builders: Discharge conditions 4, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15 on previous permission 2021/90581 for demolition of existing bungalow and erection of two dwellings. 230 Roberttown Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge, WF15 7LL.
Pildacre Ltd: Change of use of retail unit and car park to car sales and car showroom. Jack Fultons, 24-28, South Street, Dewsbury, WF13 1JS.
Z Yasin: Erection of two storey and single storey rear extension, front and rear dormer and external alterations. 49 Oastler Street, Westtown, Dewsbury, WF13 2QY.
The Jolly Property Company Ltd: Erection of detached dwelling. Land adjacent to 9 Nettleton Road, Mirfield, WF14 9AA.
C Barnes: Discharge conditions 5 (materials), 7 (drainage), 10 and 11 (landscaping) on previous permission 2019/92585 for demolition of existing barn/workshop and erection of three dwellings with parking courts. Church Field Farm, Church Lane, Hartshead, Liversedge, WF15 8ET.
P McGugan: Erection of one dwelling. Land adjacent to 219 Raikes Lane, Birstall, WF17 9QF.