Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here are some of the projects still planned for Heckmondwike and Cleckheaton as we enter the new year.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heckmondwike and Cleckheaton residents can expect lots of improvements to the towns in 2025, with a number of projects in the pipeline or already under way.

Both towns will see their respective Blueprints – major investments comprised of several projects to improve and update the towns – come to life, as well as other projects such as improving care provisions for adults with complex needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Heckmondwike Blueprint is described by Kirklees Council as a “masterplan that will guide investment in the town over the next 10 to 15 years.”

The different projects which make up the Heckmondwike Blueprint. Photo: Kirklees Council

It involves six parts, including a new public square; expanding Green Park; improvements on Market Square, including relocating its car park; improvements to and expansion of Algernon Firth Park; improvements to the Greenway link; and a revamp of Heckmondwike Bus Hub.

It was reported in October that the main phase of construction works to convert the hub into a more accessible bus station had commenced. They are expected to be completed by October 2025 and will see the delivery of improvements including additional bus stops, more indoor seating, better footways, cycle parking, solar panels, a “green roof” with plants, communal outdoor spaces, and new toilet facilities – including a Changing Places room.

The Heckmondwike Blueprint says the station’s revamp will include new landscaping to help soften the frontage and create a comfortable place to sit and wait, whilst closing Northgate to vehicles will reduce traffic in the area and make the space more connected and safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents can expect the new square – a key part of the Blueprint to transform the former market site into a flexible space for events and socialising – to be completed in the new year.

Plans in the Cleckheaton Blueprint include creating a natural amphitheatre at Savoy Square. Photo: Kirklees Council

The council announced in December plans to include young people from local schools and a youth group in designing artwork which will be a prominent feature in the new space.

Changes to Algernon Firth Park include a new crossing connecting it with Green Park, new signage, and an improved walking and running track with better lighting.

Green Park will benefit from new landscaping, planting and seating areas, and a reconfiguration of traffic routes to reduce vehicle dominance and extend the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New signage and lighting is planned for the Greenway, and a new cycle lane on Swallow Street and Beck Lane to create a safe connection into Market Square. The council also aims to widen and improve the access point on Station Road.

Other plans for Heckmondwike include the Mill Dale/Crescent Dale development on Nunroyd and Dale Lane, a project which will repurpose existing facilities that support adults with complex learning disabilities and autism in Kirklees.

The council’s investment will enable the facilities to be modernised, and improve the availability of existing local places for day opportunities, aiming to cater for up to 40 people.

Works on the development are scheduled to commence in Autumn/Winter 2024 and for the service to move to the new premises in Summer/Autumn 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cleckheaton Blueprint is being funded by a £1.5million investment from the council.

It includes plans to: improve the Greenway connection; expand Spen Bottoms Park and improve the cycle link onto the Mann Dam Viaduct; carry out a major refurbishment of the market building and transformation of Savoy Square; create a new public square through the closure of the road on the north side of Market Square; create a new home for Cleckheaton’s creative arts at the Netherfield Works; and a new development on Church Street.

Connections will be improved between the Spen Valley Greenway and the town centre, including pedestrianising Cheapside and Cross Crown Street to connect it with Spen Bottoms. A new play park will be installed on Cheapside, and traffic calming measures will be implemented near the Greenway to improve safety.

Spen Bottoms park will be extended to meet the town, and a running and walking track, as well as a bridge crossing the Spen Beck, will be installed to connect the playground, tennis club, football pitch, picnic spaces and fishing lakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A major refurbishment of the market building will include the addition of a large window to connect the market with Savoy Square. A small green mound will separate the square from Bradford Road and create a natural amphitheatre.

The road on the north side of Market Square will enable a new outdoor space to be created with greenery and seating. It is hoped the new space will create opportunities for new street cafes. The square will be connected to south-facing buildings, and could see a new residential space above the existing single-storey unit to the north of the square be added.

The Blueprint proposes creating a new home for the town’s creative arts at Netherfield Works, featuring business units, workshops and an exhibition space. The main yard would be partially covered to form a central meeting space.

The council says it is considering a new development on Church Street, and looking at ways to reduce traffic. It says a new, high quality housing development next to the park entrance will bring more activity into the area, helping to improve safety and security.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comments and ideas from residents, local businesses, and regular visitors to the town have helped form the basis of the blueprint, and a public consultation was held in July 2022 to to help shape the proposals.

More information about the regeneration and development plans for Heckmondwike and Cleckheaton can be found on the Kirklees Council website.