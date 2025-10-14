Plan to convert Dewsbury church into four homes deferred by councillors over grave fears

Plans to convert a Dewsbury church into new housing have been deferred by Kirklees Council due to “unanswered questions”.

Kirklees Council’s District-wide Planning Committee met on Thursday, October 9, to determine the application in relation to the Church of the Holy Innocents. The plans seek permission to transform the church into two four-bedroom homes, and construct a residential car park for seven vehicles.

Families whose loved ones have been laid to rest in the churchyard had voiced their fears about the potential impacts of the development, with 49 objections made in response to the plans in total.

One person said: “I have a family member in this graveyard and feel it would be very upsetting for families of loved ones to visit and tend to their graves.

The Church of the Holy Innocents at Vicarage Road, Dewsbury. Photo: SC1 Property

“I for one would not feel comfortable visiting if, say the occupiers are having a party or family get together, and say maybe a BBQ… the smell of cooking wafting, music playing… the whole point is it’s a place of rest.”

However, council officers had recommended that the council’s district-wide planning committee granted approval subject to conditions.

At the meeting, Emma Cosgrif from the Church Commissioners said: “We appreciate that many objectors have loved ones buried in the churchyard and we recognise the deep significance that this holds for their families and for the wider community.”

Ms Cosgrif told the meeting that most of the churchyard is excluded from the boundary of the area to be developed and will stay under the ownership and management of the local parish.

Another access point would be developed for the public under the plan. She also explained that the site would be subject to additional safeguards due to the presence of graves.

When the matter was discussed by the committee, Coun Cathy Scott (Community Alliance, Dewsbury East) was the first to express concern. She felt there were a lot of “unanswered questions” including whether there are any unmarked graves on site that needed to be protected.

Speaking of the proposed parking area which is in close proximity to existing graves, she said: “I don’t think this would be fair because for me, it would impose on those graves. Putting parking spaces or vehicles adjacent or over any kind of grave for me, would be gross, and I really think that is a serious issue here.”

Coun Donna Bellamy (Con, Holme Valley North) shared these concerns and wanted assurance that there were no unmarked graves on the site.

Councillors also sought confirmation that the internal features of the church, like a war memorial, would be preserved and details of the proposed future uses.

In addition, requests were made for further surveys to be carried out and for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission to be contacted due to the presence of such graves on site.

It was agreed that the best way to achieve additional protection would be by adding further conditions to the planning application and deferring a decision for the time being.

This would aim to address the unknowns around graves and safeguard the church’s internal features. When it came to the vote, the panel voted unanimously in favour of deferral.