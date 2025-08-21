New tests show no asbestos in air around Cleckheaton building site, Kirklees Council reveals

After a week of testing, Kirklees Council says no asbestos has been found in the air around a building site at Westgate, Cleckheaton.

Residents living in nearby streets had voiced serious concerns about the quantity of dust created by the works – and its contents.

Dust samples taken from residents’ homes in June and July were analysed by asbestos specialist, Acorn. The results, which concerned five properties on nearby streets, confirmed that there was amosite (brown asbestos) present in two samples, and chrysotile (white asbestos) in three samples.

Residents reported that some people had been taken ill with new and worsening respiratory conditions since works began and have repeatedly called on the council to step in and put a stop to the development.

While the work has not been halted, the local authority committed to further air quality testing, which took place from Monday to Friday last week (August 11–15).

The council says that the independent tests carried out on the site boundary detected no asbestos in the air, with monitoring to continue this week.

It has also advised the developer to take further steps to stop dust escaping from the site, including extra damping measures.

A statement on Kirklees Council’s website reads: “Residents raised concerns that dust from the site could contain asbestos. To provide reassurance, we commissioned independent testing in addition to the safety checks the developer is already required to carry out.

“No asbestos fibres were detected in the air around the site. This means that the works, based on the evidence so far, are not affecting air quality in a way that would harm nearby homes.”

Planning permission for the 180-home Westgate development was granted in October 2023 to market housing developer Strata Homes. Since then, the site has been taken on by affordable housing provider, Thirteen Group, though the construction is still being carried out by Strata Homes.

It was known during the planning process that parts of the site were contaminated with asbestos, with a remediation strategy drawn up to address this. It later emerged that Strata Homes had not been aware that an asbestos factory had once been located on part of the site. This was confirmed through historical records and accounts of former workers.

A spokesperson for Strata said that this detail had not been deliberately concealed, and despite this new information, it is “unlikely” that it would have changed the site investigations, testing or remediation approach being taken.

Thirteen Group has maintained that work on the site is being carried out in a “phased and controlled” manner and in “full compliance” with national regulations.

Earlier this month, chief executive, Matt Forest, said that a number of site visits have been undertaken by Kirklees Council and the Health and Safety Executive with nothing of concern being found during “various assessments”.