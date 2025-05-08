New questions arise over the future of Cleckheaton Town Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kirklees Council bosses have discussed moving Cleckheaton Library to the town hall.

The results of a Freedom of Information request have revealed plans to move the library to the hall were discussed last autumn and winter. But it is unclear whether this option is still on the table.

When major financial pressures took hold, Kirklees Council’s cabinet agreed to mothball the Grade II-Listed town hall in September 2023 as part of a review of its estate. The move left the community outraged, with fears that the council had “neglected” the much-loved venue.

The historic hall continued to be mothballed, with a decision made for its longer term future last December. This saw cabinet agree that a community group take on the hall’s operation and assume responsibility for its management and repair works, if an interested party came forward.

Cleckheaton Town Hall. Photo: Google

However, messages seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) between senior council officers and cabinet member for finance and regeneration, Coun Graham Turner, reference the potential relocation of the town’s library, which is currently situated on Whitcliffe Road, into the town hall. These are dated between October 2024 and January 2025.

The LDRS asked the council what a library move would mean for a community group looking to take over the running of the town hall, and why this possibility was not shared with members of the public.

The LDRS also asked whether the council is still considering relocating the town’s library but received no further response.

Coun Turner said: “Over the last few years we’ve looked into a lot of different options for Cleckheaton Town Hall, many of which were internally discounted before our presentation at cabinet in December 2024.

“Our preferred option remains to work with a local community group to open up new possibilities for the town hall, and at present we’re continuing to support the community group who’ve approached us to bring their proposals forward.”