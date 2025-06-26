A once-popular Cleckheaton restaurant is set to get a new lease of life as plans await a decision from Kirklees Council.

Sitting at 6-14 Central Parade on Dewsbury Road is the site of the former Aldo’s – an Italian restaurant which closed its doors last year.

It is understood the site had operated under its original ownership for decades before being taken over by new owners in 2019. From then on, it served both Italian and Indian cuisine as Aldo’s and Chakkra restaurants.

Now, plans have been submitted by A Hyko seeking permission to change the first floor of the premises from its use as part of the restaurant to housing, with two, self-contained flats planned for the site.

Aldo's and Chakkra, Cleckheaton. Photo: Google

According to the application, the ground floor will continue to have a commercial or business use, with it registered on Companies House as of January 2025 as Verona – a licenced restaurant.

The plans say that all habitable rooms will have external windows and bin storage will be provided at the rear in the parking area.

Just one comment has been made on the plans so far, from the Spen Valley Civic Society. It reads: “Spen Valley Civic Society supports the principle of conversion of unused space in town centres to residential use because it can provide much-needed homes in a sustainable location, close to amenities and public transport.

“However, development must be good quality. Poor quality conversions harm the place and the well-being of future residents.

“Having looked at the plans, we have the following questions: Does each flat meet nationally described space standards? Does the access meet fire regulations?

“The building fronts onto the busy A638 close to traffic lights, so there is a high level of noise and air pollution from vehicles. Do the plans provide sufficient noise insulation and ventilation away from the traffic, to protect residents’ amenity?

“Similarly, the flats will be immediately above premises that may produce a lot of noise (as did the former Aldo’s restaurant). Will any noise insulation be provided in the floors to protect residents’ amenity?”

A decision is expected to be made on the application by July 23.