Councillors heard the aim of the new centres is to relieve pressure on diagnostics at acute centres, situated in places where they were needed.

Feasibility studies have taken place to help determine provision required to meet local needs, though final plans and actual venues are not finalised.

In Calderdale, Kirklees and Wakefield, intention is for a two “hub” and five “spoke” model which would see centres in Huddersfield, Wakefield, Todmorden, Dewsbury, Castleford and Hemsworth.

Generic image of a doctor at work in a surgery.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A “hub and spoke” model preferred option for Leeds would see an upgrading of Seacroft NHS estate as a standard model community diagnostic health centre alongside two more “hubs” at Armley and Beeston Village in currently empty NHS sites.

In Bradford and Craven, the intention is for a “hub and spoke” model with a “hub” at Eccleshill supported by mobile provision, and “spokes” at Keighley Health and Wellbeing Centre – when it is completed in 2025 – and potential for a further “spoke” at Squire Lane, close to Bradford Royal Infirmary.

Rebecca Spavin, of West Yorkshire Association of Acute Trusts, said approval had not yet been given for exact sites going forward but £52 million capital funding was being made available with revenue funding also there for three years, aiming to ensure centres were sustainable beyond that.

The centres would make available diagnostics, where appropriate for planned or elective rather than acute reasons, available for health issues ranging from urology to cardiac and cancer pathways.

Calderdale councillor Colin Hutchinson

Ms Spavin, answering a question from Calderdale councillor Colin Hutchinson (Lab, Skircoat), said “hubs” providing a minimum set of diagnostic tests in imaging, pathology and physiological measurements while “spokes” need to provide tests in imaging and at least one other diagnostic test.

Kirklees councillor Liz Smaje (Con, Birstall and Birkenshaw) wanted clarification on where they were going to be.

Ms Spavin said options were being worked on but could include renting existing premises, for example in retail centres.

The proposals were presented to the first meeting of the new West Yorkshire Joint Health Overview Scrutiny Committee.