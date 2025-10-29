New communal grounds maintenance fees for Kirklees tenants branded a ‘tax on the most vulnerable’

New fees, branded a “tax on the most vulnerable”, are being rolled out for Kirklees tenants from next month, as the local authority is accused of making a “backdoor rent rise”.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From November 17, Kirklees Council will be charging tenants for communal grounds maintenance as it works to address ongoing financial pressures.

The new charges will be a maximum of £1 per week, depending on the amount of communal grounds maintenance on an estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council says this extra income will cover the following:

From November 17, Kirklees Council will be charging tenants for communal grounds maintenance as it works to address ongoing financial pressures

Grass cutting: grass will be cut every two to three weeks during the growing season, up to 12 times a year.

Shrubs: Shrubs will get a trim once a year, usually during the winter months. The council will do a more thorough cutback every three years to keep them healthy.

Hedge maintenance: Hedges will be cut once a year. The council will do this between October and February to protect nesting birds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weed control: The council will treat weeds around grass edges and along walls and fences once a year, usually at the start of the growing season.

Herbaceous (non-woody plants that die down to the root each year) beds: These will get a yearly tidy-up, including weed removal and trimming back of plants.

Coun Moses Crook, cabinet member for housing and transport, said: “Due to ongoing financial challenges, we must prioritise spending on essential services.

“After consulting with tenants and leaseholders in the past year, we have made the decision to introduce a service charge for communal ground maintenance covering the year April 2025 to March 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Communal grounds maintenance costs over £1,700,000 each year and unfortunately it is no longer sustainable for the council to absorb these costs from rental income.

“Charges will vary depending on the amount of communal grounds maintenance undertaken on an estate. However, we are not proposing to charge any tenant or leaseholder an increase above £1 per week for the year. Tenants will only pay for the services that they receive within their estate.

“This service charge increase will be introduced on November 17, 2025 and collected in addition to rent.

“Tenants who claim benefits to cover housing costs through either Universal Credit or Housing Benefit can include this service charge in their claim.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leader of the Community Alliance group, Coun Cathy Scott, has been highly critical of the move, describing it as “nothing more than a backdoor rent rise”.

She continued: “Families, pensioners and disabled tenants are being charged for services their homeowner neighbours will still receive for free. It’s unfair, divisive and completely at odds with the council’s own talk of ‘equality and fairness’.”

According to a council report published in July, 70 per cent of tenants who responded to the statutory consultation opposed the new charge, almost a quarter of whom felt the current service is poor. Concern was also raised around rising rents leading to hardship.

“People are already struggling with rent, food and energy bills,” added Coun Yusra Hussain (Community Alliance, Batley West).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now Labour are taxing the most vulnerable to patch up their budget while millions continue to be spent on flagship regeneration projects in Huddersfield. This decision shows where their priorities really lie.”