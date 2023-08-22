Elected members voted in favour at the extraordinary full council meeting on Friday (August 18), with Mr Mawson set to take up the top job at the local authority from October 1.

Mr Mawson will be joining Kirklees from Gloucestershire County Council where he currently serves as deputy chief executive and executive director of corporate resources.

Prior to this, he spent 15 years as Doncaster Council’s chief financial officer.

Steve Mawson is set to join Kirklees Council as chief executive in October. Photo: Kirklees Council

In his present role, he is responsible for setting the council’s long-term vision, as well as having responsibility for the authority’s finances, IT, property portfolio, communications and human resources.

Councillors led the search for the new chief executive after the incumbent, Jacqui Gedman, announced her retirement in March.

A unanimous decision by the council’s cross-party appointments panel meant that Mr Mawson’s name was put forward for approval at the extraordinary full council meeting.

At the meeting, Coun Martyn Bolt (Con, Mirfield) wanted to hear about Mr Mawson’s approach to dealing with the council’s current financial difficulties.

He said: “I and I’m sure many members and the public would want an insight into how Mr Mawson is going to deal with the current financial situation when he comes into post.

“We’ve seen statements from cabinet members but it would be helpful to have something from the new chief executive.”

The councillor requested that his question be answered as soon as possible.

Acting leader of Kirklees Council, Coun Cathy Scott, said: “I’m really pleased that Steve’s appointment has been approved by council.

"Steve has extensive experience in local government and an impressive record of success.

"He is the right person to help us deliver on our priorities and was the unanimous choice of the appointments panel.

“At the outset of the recruitment process, we were clear that we were looking for someone who could help deliver our vision for Kirklees.

"We’re confident Steve can work with our staff, partners and communities to do exactly that.

"Steve’s extensive experience, coupled with his financial expertise, will also be major assets for Kirklees as we move forward through the economically challenging times faced by councils across the country.”

Mr Mawson said: “It’s an honour to be appointed as Kirklees Council’s chief executive.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to lead council staff and assist the council leadership in delivering on the ambitious and robust plans for the future of Kirklees.

"My focus is firmly on that and on providing stability in the uncertain times we are facing.