MP demands traffic report into 'Amazon' warehouse must be considered
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater has demanded that due weight be given to the findings of an independent report into the impact on local roads of the so-called "Amazon" proposal near Cleckheaton.
In her formal objection to the proposal, Ms Leadbeater said that her main concerns were "the damage to the environment, the very significant rise in noise and air pollution and the safety risk to children at local schools from the vastly increased volume of traffic".
Reacting to reports that the evidence from independent experts, commissioned by Save Our Spen, would not be considered alongside the assessment submitted by the applicant, she said: “The severe impact of this proposal on the local road network through the huge number of extra HGVs cannot be brushed aside.
"The planning process must be fair and be seen to be fair. So it is vital that the evidence produced by local people is given equal weight to the submission from the developers.
“It would be an outrage if the concerns of residents over road safety, congestion and air quality were not taken fully into account.
“I have asked for a meeting with National Highways next week and will raise my concerns directly with them then.
“Understandably, local campaigners will feel that the odds are being stacked against them if the hard work they have put into gathering vital evidence is not given the recognition it deserves.”