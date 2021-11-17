MP demands traffic report into 'Amazon' warehouse must be considered

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater

In her formal objection to the proposal, Ms Leadbeater said that her main concerns were "the damage to the environment, the very significant rise in noise and air pollution and the safety risk to children at local schools from the vastly increased volume of traffic".

Reacting to reports that the evidence from independent experts, commissioned by Save Our Spen, would not be considered alongside the assessment submitted by the applicant, she said: “The severe impact of this proposal on the local road network through the huge number of extra HGVs cannot be brushed aside.

"The planning process must be fair and be seen to be fair. So it is vital that the evidence produced by local people is given equal weight to the submission from the developers.

“It would be an outrage if the concerns of residents over road safety, congestion and air quality were not taken fully into account.

“I have asked for a meeting with National Highways next week and will raise my concerns directly with them then.