Mayor reveals special fundraiser to close her year in office

The mayor of Kirklees has announced a special fundraiser as her tenure comes to a close.

While in office, the mayor chooses to support a charity of their choice. This year, the borough’s current Mayor, Coun Nosheen Dad, has been raising awareness and funds for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

Now, she has decided to have her hair cut to raise funds for the hospice, and also donate her locks to the Little Princess Trust.

Coun Dad said: “The difficulties facing hospices throughout the country have been well documented.

“Whilst it has been important for me to raise funds alongside awareness of the work carried out by the hospice, I felt it was important for me to really go out there and give something personal and part of me towards my fundraising efforts.

“I have therefore decided to donate my long and luscious locks to The Little Princess Trust.

“The Little Princess Trust provides free real hair wigs to children and young people, up to 24 years, who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.”

Coun Dad became mayor in Kirklees’ 50th anniversary year and made history as both the youngest person and first Asian woman to take on the role.

Later this month, the new Mayor of Kirklees – Coun Elizabeth Smaje (Con, Birstall and Birkenshaw) – will be taking office, with a mayor making ceremony to be held at Huddersfield Town Hall.

Joining her as deputy mayor will be Coun Munir Ahmed (Labour, Dalton).