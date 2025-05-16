Mayor of Kirklees unveils plaque at Knowl Park House in Mirfield to officially open district's new dementia day care facility

Kirklees Council has officially opened its new day care facility in Mirfield for adults living with dementia.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the opening ceremony, the Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Nosheen Dad, unveiled a commemorative plaque at Knowl Park House during a ceremony attended by dignitaries from the council and health and social care partners across the district.

The event was attended by staff, service users who are already using the facility, and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representatives from the University of Stirling’s Dementia Services Development Centre (DSDC) presented a gold standard, dementia design award to the council for the implementation of dementia design principles throughout the new facility.

Coun Nosheen Dad (second from the right) unveils the plaque with leader of the council, Coun Carole Pattison (centre), and Coun Beverley Addy (far left)

Knowl Park House is one of only a few social care services across the country to have achieved the accolade.

A spokesperson said the DSDC has worked closely with the council to ensure that the new day care centre and accompanying Centre for Excellence at Knowl Park House embed dementia design principles to ensure maximum inclusivity for service users.

Attendees at the opening event had the opportunity to tour the new facility and see how the dementia design principles work in practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Beverley Addy, cabinet member for adult social care and health, said: “I am incredibly pleased that we have officially opened Knowl Park House. This is a key investment in providing a high quality dementia day service for those people who need it the most.

Lynsey Hutchinson (far left) and Professor Lesley Palmer (far right), of the University of Stirling, present the gold standard award to Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Nosheen Dad

“We have made use of some of the highest standards in design principles to enable service users to be as independent as possible whilst they are here.

“Each of the zones in the day care centre provide a warm, friendly and inviting ambience and we have worked hard to ensure the University of Stirling’s dementia design principles were adhered to at every stage of the project.

“I offer huge congratulations to our teams on achieving gold standard accreditation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Knowl Park House will serve as our flagship dementia day service, providing respite for carers whilst their loved ones enjoy the amazing spaces in the building.

Knowl Park House in Mirfield will serve as 'the flagship dementia day service' in Kirklees

“We set out to build a modern, fit for purpose facility that would enable people living with dementia to live well for longer, in their own homes or with their families, and we have done exactly that.”

Professor Lesley Palmer, professor of ageing and dementia design at the DSDC University of Stirling, said: “Designing for an ageing population, and people living with a diagnosis of a dementia, has never been more important.

“Incorporating simple, evidence-based, design recommendations can allow individuals living with a diagnosis of dementia to be more independent and can reduce some of the symptoms of dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kirklees Council recognised the significance of our dementia design principles to support their centre users, and they have championed their integration into this wonderful centre since its inception.

“The DSDC is delighted to have worked with Kirklees Council and their design team on this project, and we recognise the value this new centre brings to the residents of Kirklees for years to come.”

Anyone interested in accessing support from Knowl Park House should contact Kirklees Council’s Community Health and Social Care Hub on 0300 3045555 for a referral.

For more information about Knowl Park House, visit: www.kirklees.gov.uk/knowl-park-house