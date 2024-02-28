Major shake-up proposed for Kirklees’ electoral wards as Boundary Commission begins public consultation over plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An electoral review is being carried out by the Local Government Boundary Commission to ensure that the council can effectively carry out its duties across the wards and that councillors represent a similar number of electors, creating “electoral equality”.

The last review of Kirklees Council took place in 2023.

Under the Boundary Commission’s draft recommendations, Kirklees would maintain 69 councillors across 23 wards, with three elected members representing each, but the boundaries of 18 of the wards could change.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals would see Gomersal village moved into the Liversedge and Gomersal ward

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Boundary Commission says that its plans are predominantly based on those put forward by the Conservative Group, with Kirklees’ political groups and residents having made suggestions.

Local people are being invited to have their say on the plans as a 10-week period of consultation began on Tuesday (February 27).

Here is a summary of the draft proposals for North Kirklees:

Dewsbury East, Dewsbury South and Dewsbury West wards

The newly proposed ward boundaries. Image: Local Government Boundary Commission

Proposals would see Dewsbury West extended to include Savile Town and its boundary would be amended to follow the railway line.

The Dewsbury South ward would include Ravensthorpe.

Mirfield ward

The Mirfield ward would remain the same.

Batley East and Batley West wards

The Batley East ward would stay the same under the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Batley West’s boundary would be altered to the North to follow Huddersfield Road and part of White Lee Road.

To the South, it would follow part of the B6117 and Knowles Hill Road.

Birstall and Birkenshaw ward

Birstall and Birkenshaw would be largely unchanged, apart from an extension of the boundary to include electors to the East of Leeds Road and Upper Batley Lane.

Cleckheaton ward

No changes are proposed for the Cleckheaton ward.

Heckmondwike ward

One small change to the boundary would aim to bring the entirety of the town into its ward.

Liversedge and Gomersal ward

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals would see the M62 used as a boundary, and Gomersal village would be moved into the ward.

Following the consultation, final recommendations will be put forward by the Boundary Commission.

The proposed changes must then be approved by Parliament and the new electoral arrangements would then be implemented from 2026.