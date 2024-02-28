Major shake-up proposed for Kirklees’ electoral wards as Boundary Commission begins public consultation over plans
An electoral review is being carried out by the Local Government Boundary Commission to ensure that the council can effectively carry out its duties across the wards and that councillors represent a similar number of electors, creating “electoral equality”.
The last review of Kirklees Council took place in 2023.
Under the Boundary Commission’s draft recommendations, Kirklees would maintain 69 councillors across 23 wards, with three elected members representing each, but the boundaries of 18 of the wards could change.
The Boundary Commission says that its plans are predominantly based on those put forward by the Conservative Group, with Kirklees’ political groups and residents having made suggestions.
Local people are being invited to have their say on the plans as a 10-week period of consultation began on Tuesday (February 27).
Here is a summary of the draft proposals for North Kirklees:
Dewsbury East, Dewsbury South and Dewsbury West wards
Proposals would see Dewsbury West extended to include Savile Town and its boundary would be amended to follow the railway line.
The Dewsbury South ward would include Ravensthorpe.
Mirfield ward
The Mirfield ward would remain the same.
Batley East and Batley West wards
The Batley East ward would stay the same under the plans.
Batley West’s boundary would be altered to the North to follow Huddersfield Road and part of White Lee Road.
To the South, it would follow part of the B6117 and Knowles Hill Road.
Birstall and Birkenshaw ward
Birstall and Birkenshaw would be largely unchanged, apart from an extension of the boundary to include electors to the East of Leeds Road and Upper Batley Lane.
Cleckheaton ward
No changes are proposed for the Cleckheaton ward.
Heckmondwike ward
One small change to the boundary would aim to bring the entirety of the town into its ward.
Liversedge and Gomersal ward
The proposals would see the M62 used as a boundary, and Gomersal village would be moved into the ward.
Following the consultation, final recommendations will be put forward by the Boundary Commission.
The proposed changes must then be approved by Parliament and the new electoral arrangements would then be implemented from 2026.
More details on the proposals can be found here: https://www.lgbce.org.uk/all-reviews/kirklees