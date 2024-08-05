Major changes for Dewsbury and Huddersfield wards as new proposals shared for Kirklees boundary shake-up

Further changes are being proposed for Kirklees’ political map that will shape Dewsbury and Huddersfield.

This comes as part of the electoral review by the Local Government Boundary Commission which seeks to ensure that Kirklees Council can effectively carry out its duties across the wards.

It also looks to make councillors represent a similar number of electors, creating “electoral equality”.

Under the latest draft, Huddersfield town centre would shift from Newsome to Dalton, and Colne Valley split in two.

Previously, drafts saw Huddersfield divided into five wards – Huddersfield Central, North, East, West and South – but this does not feature in the most recent proposals.

A period of consultation began on July 30 and will run until September 10, focusing on changes to the Huddersfield and Dewsbury areas.

Final recommendations for the whole borough will then be published on January 7, 2025.

Here is a summary of the newly-published draft proposals:

The proposed changes to wards in the Huddersfield and Dewsbury areas (red), compared to the existing wards (black). Image: Local Government Boundary Commission

Almondbury and Dalton wards

If the most recent drafts are adopted, the Dalton ward will expand to cover Huddersfield town centre. Previously, it was proposed that the Dalton ward would cease to exist and be absorbed between the new Huddersfield East ward and a revamped Almondbury ward.

The Almondbury ward would be unchanged under the latest proposals.

Ashbrow

Another ward that would have been no more under the initial drafts is Ashbrow. Now, under the new proposals, Ashbrow would stay as it is currently, covering the Northern end of Huddersfield from Fartown to Bradley.

Colne Valley East and Colne Valley West

Under the initial draft, the Colne Valley ward would have seen no changes but now, the area would be divided into two wards – East and West.

Colne Valley East would take on Golcar – which would no longer exist as a ward in its own right – along with Cowlersley, Milnsbridge and Paddock. Paddock was previously situated in the Greenhead ward.

As for Colne Valley West, this would cover Linthwaite, Marsden and Slaithwaite.

Crosland Moor and Newsome and Netherton

The latest proposals would see Crosland Moor become a stand-alone ward encompassing Folly Hall and Springwood, in addition to the area of Crosland Moor.

Newsome and Netherton would be combined to form a new ward covering the two areas.

Kirkburton and Dewsbury South

As was the case under the initial proposals, the Kirkburton ward would also include the villages of Briestfield and Whitley Lower, which currently sit in the Dewsbury South ward.

The villages have historically been part of Dewsbury but are said to fit with the character of Kirkburton’s existing villages.

Lindley and Greenhead

The new draft would see the Lindley ward grow past New Hey Road and cover parts of Longwood Edge and Lamb Hall Roads. The ward would no longer cover the area around Reinwood Junior School, which would be moved to the Greenhead ward.

Greenhead would also lose Paddock to the new Colne Valley East.

Mirfield, Dewsbury East, Dewsbury West and Heckmondwike

Dewsbury West would gain a part of the current Mirfield ward to the East of Crosley Lane, if the new proposals go ahead.

The Dewsbury West ward would also expand eastwards towards the town’s railway station, gaining part of Dewsbury East.

Moorend would be made part of the Heckmondwike ward.

A link to the consultation is as follows: https://www.lgbce.org.uk/all-reviews/kirklees