Leader of Kirklees Council says 'supporting people who need our help the most will always be a priority' as she unveils new cabinet

As the new municipal year gets underway, Leader of Kirklees Council, Coun Carole Pattison, has set out her cabinet.

At the Annual Council Meeting, Coun Pattison introduced her pick of cabinet members who will take major decisions on services and investment in Kirklees over the next 12 months. Some changes have been made, to both portfolios and membership.

Former cabinet member for environment and highways, Coun Munir Ahmed, has been elected as Deputy Mayor for 2025/26 and has left the cabinet.

Coun Nosheen Dad, who has just stepped down as Mayor of Kirklees, and Coun Jane Rylah are new appointments.

Leader of Kirklees Council, Coun Carole Pattison

A list of the cabinet members and their portfolios is as follows:

Coun Moses Crook (Deputy Leader) – housing and transport.

Coun Viv Kendrick – children’s services.

Coun Jane Rylah – education.

Coun Beverley Addy – public health.

Coun Nosheen Dad – adult social care and corporate.

Coun Amanda Pinnock – communities and environment.

Coun Tyler Hawkins – highways and waste.

Coun Graham Turner – finance and regeneration.

Coun Pattison said: “This is a big year for Kirklees and I’m really pleased to have a strong team around me to deliver for people and communities across the district.

“After so many years of challenge for councils across the country, this is a time of renewal and change for Kirklees.

“The next 12 months will be a year of delivery with economic transformation in our towns alongside improvements to services that local people really value.

“With a wealth of experience and deep connections with communities across Kirklees, I’m confident that this refreshed team of cabinet members can deliver the scale and pace of our ambitions.

“Over the coming year, we will see major improvements to our town centres and our transport infrastructure.

“Cabinet members will also oversee the continued improvement of vital services for our children and young people, as well as helping older residents live healthy and independent lives for longer.

“These are all important and complex challenges. But I’m focused on the basics too.

“A new cabinet portfolio, dedicated to those key services for highways and waste, will focus on those day-to-day services that make such a difference to our quality of life.

“A new cabinet portfolio will also put an extra focus on public health so that we can reduce the inequalities that affect too many lives in Kirklees.

“Supporting people who need our help the most will always be a priority for us. The new cabinet reflects that principle.”