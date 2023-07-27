The Labour councillor will be stepping down from his post as leader immediately but will continue to represent the Batley West ward.

In a statement last night (Wednesday), he said: “I will be resigning from my position of Leader of Kirklees Labour Group and Leader of Kirklees Council with immediate effect.

"I would like to thank the Labour Party, Kirklees Council, Labour Group and everyone who has supported and assisted me in my time as Leader and Deputy Leader.

Coun Shabir Pandor (Labour, Batley West) has resigned as Leader of Kirklees Council

“Leading Kirklees Council has been an honour and a privilege and I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to serve.

"I’m incredibly proud of our achievements during my time as leader.

“We have a very strong foundation and footing to continue to deliver services whilst we have solid ambitions for our towns and villages across Kirklees.

"I feel it’s time for me to stand aside to allow a renewed sense of direction, vision and aspiration for the people across Kirklees.

Coun Cathy Scott (Labour, Dewsbury East) has taken on the role of Leader of the Council in the short-term until a permanent successor to Coun Pandor is elected in September

“I’m looking forward to supporting the new leadership and continuing my work in representing the brilliant residents of Batley West.”

A Kirklees Council spokesperson confirmed that Deputy Leader, Coun Cathy Scott (Labour, Dewsbury East), will replace Coun Pandor in the short-term.

The spokesperson said: “Following the resignation of the Leader of the Council, Deputy Leader of the Council, Councillor Cathy Scott, will take on the responsibilities of Leader. This is in line with the council’s constitution.”

A permanent leader will be elected at the next scheduled council meeting on September 13.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, praised Coun Pandor as a “champion” for the district.

She said: “I would like to thank Shabir Pandor for his support over the last two years that I have been Mayor and for his role in helping secure devolution to the region.

“He has been a champion for Kirklees and West Yorkshire including through his leadership on inclusivity and economic growth. And he led the council during a difficult time through the pandemic and economic crisis caused by the government.

