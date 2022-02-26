Latest list of planning applications: 13 new homes at site of fire station

The planning applications were received by Kirklees Council, week ending February 20

F Hussain: Erection of single storey side extension and part front extension. 5 Clarkson Avenue, Heckmondwike, WF16 9JZ.

S Sharafat: Erection of single and two storey rear extension. 12 Fir Parade, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3BH.

M Connor: Conversion of existing store to extend living accommodation (Conservation Area). 10 Town Gate, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6ET.

Mr and Mrs Reilly: Erection of two storey side extension. 27 Albert Crescent, Birkenshaw, BD11 2EY.

R Ahmed: Erection of single storey front extension. 85 Bower Lane, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 4PP.

R Hartley: Erection of two storey and single storey rear extension. 14 Beech Way, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0EG.

H Khan: Erection of extensions, detached sun lounge to rear and associated alterations. 37 Fir Avenue, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3BQ.

Crawshaw Street Community Centre: Erection of first floor extension and exterior alterations. Crawshaw Street Community Centre, Crawshaw Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3ER.

Gordons LLP: Confirmation of compliance of conditions on previous permission 2016/92111 for erection of 13 dwellings with garages, formation of new access road, associated landscaping and lighting. Batley Fire Station, Carlinghow Lane, Carlinghow, Batley, WF17 8DN.

Twohig: Erection of first floor extension above existing side extension and part two storey rear extension. 82 Moor Lane, Gomersal, BD19 4LF.

D Goodall: Erection of single storey rear extension. 40 Hobart Road, Dewsbury, WF12 7LS.

F Mamaniat: Erection of extensions and alterations. 49 Heaton Avenue, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, WF12 8AQ.

M L Berry: Erection of single storey front and first floor side extensions and exterior alterations. 8 Willow Croft, Moorbottom, Cleckheaton, BD19 6JE.

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Listed Building Consent for raising of existing stone parapets over live railway to a height of 1.85 metres; installation of overhead line equipment (registration arm) to underside of bridge arch. Operational Railway Land (Overbridge), Bridge MDL1/23, Wood Lane, Dewsbury.

Mr and Mrs W Bhatti: Erection of two storey side extension and installation of side and rear dormer windows. 42 Ravens Lodge Terrace, Scout Hill, Dewsbury, WF13 3EF.

Nextcar: Discharge conditions 3, 5-8, 10, 11, 15 on previous permission 2021/91118 for erection of car showroom/office and MOT testing station. Land at 750 Bradford Road, Batley, WF17 8NL.