A report going to Kirklees Council’s cabinet next week sets out “firm proposals” for multiple council buildings as savings are needed to be made as part of the recently passed budget.

This includes the demolition of “old, inefficient buildings” with others to be sold or mothballed.

As the council shifted towards home-working during the pandemic, it continues to adopt a “hybrid” approach, meaning the authority has less need for offices.

Dewsbury Town Hall

As a result, a number of office buildings, especially in Huddersfield, are empty and unused, though their maintenance continues to rack up large bills for the council.

The council is addressing this drain on its resources with Perseverance House at St Andrew’s Road part-way through demolition. The office was used by the council’s Homes and Neighbourhoods department and will be sold to bring the council a “significant capital receipt”.

Dewsbury’s former Westtown Family Centre is also being demolished and will be sold for housing.

Subject to cabinet approval, the upper floors of the Kirkgate buildings in Huddersfield will be mothballed when the elections service moves out in June.

Batley Town Hall

Riverbank Court at Aspley, which has not been re-occupied since the pandemic, will also be mothballed.

The site of Fartown’s Flint Street North offices is “beyond economic repair” and is proposed to be sold for housing. The closure and demolition of the buildings is expected to have taken place by this Autumn.

With several council offices being sacrificed, a Civic Campus will be established around Civic Centre I and Civic Centre III. Civic Centre I has recently undergone refurbishment to make it suited to hybrid working.

In Dewsbury, the council operates from the town hall, library, the Walsh Building and leased space in Empire House but options are currently being explored by officers.

Cleckheaton Town Hall

The same goes for Batley Library, with consideration being given to how the upper floor can be better utilised.

The review of council assets does not end with offices as the future of the borough’s four town halls at Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton is also being reviewed with a further report expected to come to cabinet.

The town halls are described as “revenue intensive to run and require significant capital in the short to medium term for refurbishment and maintenance”.

On top of these money-saving measures, the council has already closed the Library and Art Gallery building at Princess Alexandra Walk and Queensgate Market, relocating traders. Both of these closures have been made to accommodate the £210m Cultural Heart.

Coun Graham Turner and Coun Paul Davies, portfolio holders for regeneration and corporate services respectively, have spoken in support of the proposals and said: “They help contribute to alleviating the challenging financial position of the council whilst delivering capital receipts and the potential for new employment and housing.