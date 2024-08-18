Kirklees tenants could be charged for grass cutting as cash-strapped council considers new fee

By Abigail Marlow, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 18th Aug 2024, 11:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Kirklees tenants could soon be footing the bill for grass cutting and grounds maintenance as the council wants to bring in new charges to ease its financial burden.

Kirklees Council spends more than £1.7m each year maintaining the communal grounds relating to its social housing stock of more than 21,000 properties.

However, due to its financial position, the local authority says it can no longer stump up the cash to cover the whole service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Instead, the council wants to bring in an extra service charge for its tenants from the start of the next financial year, which begins in April 2025.

The charge would cover grass cutting every two to three weeks, hedge trims, weed control and the maintenance of trees and woodland, among other worksThe charge would cover grass cutting every two to three weeks, hedge trims, weed control and the maintenance of trees and woodland, among other works
The charge would cover grass cutting every two to three weeks, hedge trims, weed control and the maintenance of trees and woodland, among other works

This is expected to raise around £1.2m in its first year and would see tenants charged a maximum of £2 per week.

The cash would cover grass cutting every two to three weeks, hedge trims, weed control and the maintenance of trees and woodland, among other works.

The consultation document says: “The ongoing financial challenge means the council must continue to prioritise spending the money it has on essential services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The council, as a landlord, is again having to consider some changes to the service charges currently paid by its tenants.

“The tenancy agreement states that where services are provided as part of a customer’s tenancy, the customer will pay a service charge.

“The council provides a range of services to tenants living in properties in Kirklees. This includes grounds maintenance of the communal gardens and other grass areas around properties.

“Many councils charge their tenants for these services but Kirklees Council does not.”

The consultation for tenants and leaseholders can be accessed here: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/council-housing/your-community/grounds-maintenance-consultation.aspx

Related topics:Kirklees CouncilKirklees

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.