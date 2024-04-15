Kirklees planning applications: Development of 14 new homes in Mirfield and proposal for private day nursery in Birstall

These are the latest planning applications received by Kirklees Council.
By Dominic Brown
Published 15th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST
J Lumb: Demolition of existing garage and erection of outbuilding with associated external alterations. 5 Hopton Hall Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield.

S Karolia: Erection of two storey front and rear extensions and single storey side extension with associated alterations. 216 Woodlands Road, Batley.

Frost: Erection of single storey side and rear extensions. 24 Woodlands Crescent, Gomersal.

The planning applications have been received by Kirklees CouncilThe planning applications have been received by Kirklees Council
A Rhodes: Variation of condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2021/94165 for erection of four dwellings with ancillary garages and associated landscaping works (within Conservation Area). Land adjacent to 7 West Lane, Gomersal.

G Kirkwood: Non-material amendment to previous permission no.2023/90071 for erection of extensions and associated works. 133 Whitehall Road East, Birkenshaw.

S Leeming: Erection of first floor extension. 20 Bath Road, Cleckheaton.

N Beaumont: Variation of conditions 2 (plans) and 5 (acoustic report) on previous permission 2022/93918 for change of use from garden building to private day nursery and formation of vehicular access. 35 Moat Hill, Birstall.

Fairfax Investments (Gomersal) Ltd: Variation of condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2021/94165 for erection of four dwellings with ancillary garages and associated landscaping works (within Conservation Area). Land adjacent to 7 West Lane, Gomersal.

M Haseeb: Erection of two storey rear extension. 107 Northstead, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

M Rhafan: Demolition of existing link extension and conservatory and erection of two storey extensions and first floor extension with associated alterations. 114 Knowles Hill Road, Dewsbury.

ABM Developments Ltd: Discharge of conditions 7 (validation report) and 26 (cycle parking/storage) of previous permission 2020/92368 for erection of 14 dwellings with garages and formation of new access road. Land south of Leeds Road, Mirfield.

