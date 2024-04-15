Kirklees planning applications: Development of 14 new homes in Mirfield and proposal for private day nursery in Birstall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

J Lumb: Demolition of existing garage and erection of outbuilding with associated external alterations. 5 Hopton Hall Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield.

S Karolia: Erection of two storey front and rear extensions and single storey side extension with associated alterations. 216 Woodlands Road, Batley.

Frost: Erection of single storey side and rear extensions. 24 Woodlands Crescent, Gomersal.

The planning applications have been received by Kirklees Council

A Rhodes: Variation of condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2021/94165 for erection of four dwellings with ancillary garages and associated landscaping works (within Conservation Area). Land adjacent to 7 West Lane, Gomersal.

G Kirkwood: Non-material amendment to previous permission no.2023/90071 for erection of extensions and associated works. 133 Whitehall Road East, Birkenshaw.

S Leeming: Erection of first floor extension. 20 Bath Road, Cleckheaton.

N Beaumont: Variation of conditions 2 (plans) and 5 (acoustic report) on previous permission 2022/93918 for change of use from garden building to private day nursery and formation of vehicular access. 35 Moat Hill, Birstall.

Fairfax Investments (Gomersal) Ltd: Variation of condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2021/94165 for erection of four dwellings with ancillary garages and associated landscaping works (within Conservation Area). Land adjacent to 7 West Lane, Gomersal.

M Haseeb: Erection of two storey rear extension. 107 Northstead, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

M Rhafan: Demolition of existing link extension and conservatory and erection of two storey extensions and first floor extension with associated alterations. 114 Knowles Hill Road, Dewsbury.

