Kirklees planning applications: Development of 14 new homes in Mirfield and proposal for private day nursery in Birstall
J Lumb: Demolition of existing garage and erection of outbuilding with associated external alterations. 5 Hopton Hall Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield.
S Karolia: Erection of two storey front and rear extensions and single storey side extension with associated alterations. 216 Woodlands Road, Batley.
Frost: Erection of single storey side and rear extensions. 24 Woodlands Crescent, Gomersal.
A Rhodes: Variation of condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2021/94165 for erection of four dwellings with ancillary garages and associated landscaping works (within Conservation Area). Land adjacent to 7 West Lane, Gomersal.
G Kirkwood: Non-material amendment to previous permission no.2023/90071 for erection of extensions and associated works. 133 Whitehall Road East, Birkenshaw.
S Leeming: Erection of first floor extension. 20 Bath Road, Cleckheaton.
N Beaumont: Variation of conditions 2 (plans) and 5 (acoustic report) on previous permission 2022/93918 for change of use from garden building to private day nursery and formation of vehicular access. 35 Moat Hill, Birstall.
Fairfax Investments (Gomersal) Ltd: Variation of condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2021/94165 for erection of four dwellings with ancillary garages and associated landscaping works (within Conservation Area). Land adjacent to 7 West Lane, Gomersal.
M Haseeb: Erection of two storey rear extension. 107 Northstead, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.
M Rhafan: Demolition of existing link extension and conservatory and erection of two storey extensions and first floor extension with associated alterations. 114 Knowles Hill Road, Dewsbury.
ABM Developments Ltd: Discharge of conditions 7 (validation report) and 26 (cycle parking/storage) of previous permission 2020/92368 for erection of 14 dwellings with garages and formation of new access road. Land south of Leeds Road, Mirfield.