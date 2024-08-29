Kirklees libraries: Cabinet set to meet to discuss next steps of plans to move eight facilities in the borough to 'community-managed models'

By Abigail Marlow, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 29th Aug 2024, 11:00 BST
The fate of Kirklees’ libraries is closer to being determined, with the matter to be discussed by cabinet once again in September.

As part of its measures to save some cash, Kirklees Council announced that it was looking to move eight of the borough’s 24 libraries to community-managed models.

These would be located at Honley, Meltham, Marsden, Kirkheaton, Skelmanthorpe, Denby Dale, Mirfield and Shepley.

While this would see the council handing over control for the day-to-day running of each premises, the libraries would still have access to the council’s books, IT equipment and management support.

Cynthia Collinson, chair of the Friends of Mirfield Library Group, at Mirfield LibraryCynthia Collinson, chair of the Friends of Mirfield Library Group, at Mirfield Library
Cynthia Collinson, chair of the Friends of Mirfield Library Group, at Mirfield Library

The plans have proved highly controversial, prompting thousands of residents to come together in a 3,120 signature-strong petition put to the local authority. This is awaiting a council debate.

Earlier this year Cynthia Collinson, chair of the Friends of Mirfield Library group of volunteers dedicated to protecting the local library services, said that the library couldn’t run without the input of professional staff.

She added: “We volunteers can’t manage a library. We can put books in alphabetical order, we can organise coffee mornings but we don’t have the skills to manage a library.”

As well as fears for the burden that would be placed on volunteers, another point of contention has been the loss of 47 jobs that would result from this change, combined with the recent closure of the borough’s Customer Service Centres and their integration into the library service.

In February, the council began an “informal engagement” with voluntary groups, the community and staff about the proposed changes. The findings will be presented at the cabinet meeting where the next steps will be determined.

