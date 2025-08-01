Kirklees has second highest recycling rejection rate in the whole of Yorkshire and the Humber, data reveals

More than 15 per cent of recycled waste is rejected in Kirklees - the second highest rate across all local authorities in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Experts at BusinessWaste.co.uk have analysed data to uncover the regions where the most and least recycling is actually recycled.

Data from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) and the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) was used to calculate the recycling rejection rates for local authorities across England and Northern Ireland, with this compiled as a list.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, Kirklees Council came in second place out of 20, with 16.87 per cent of all recycled waste turned down.

Of the 40,356 tonnes of waste sent for recycling by local residents, 6,807 were rejected. This waste will likely either be sent to Energy-from-Waste (EfW) plants or to landfill.

Kirklees ranked 28th across the whole of England and Northern Ireland.

Topping the chart was Bradford Council, with its rejection rate standing at 20.9 per cent. This means out of all recycling collected, more than a fifth never actually goes on to be recycled.

Residents in the Bradford Council area sent 74,512 tonnes of waste for recycling, of which 15,583 tonnes were rejected. The council also sits at 10th on the overall England and Northern Ireland rankings.

Coming in third is York City Council where, of the 74,512 tonnes of waste sent for recycling, 15,583 was rejected, equal to 10.26 per cent.

At the other end of the spectrum is Sheffield City Council, which has the lowest recycling rejection rate in the region at just 0.18 per cent.

It is followed by Barnsley at 0.46 per cent and North East Lincolnshire Council, which has the third lowest at 0.63 per cent.

When Kirklees Council was asked what it considers the main reason for its comparatively high levels of recycling being rejected and whether it believes its recycling strategy is effective, Coun Amanda Pinnock, cabinet member for communities and environment, said: “We fully recognise the importance of reducing recycling rejection rates and are actively working to improve the quality of recycling collected across Kirklees.

“In some cases, materials cannot be recycled due to contamination. Public participation and accurate sorting of waste play a vital role in helping us reach our targets and I want to thank everyone for taking the time to recycle and support our shared environmental goals.

“The recent introduction of our Household DIY Waste disposal service at Emerald Street in Huddersfield and Weaving Lane in Dewsbury further support our recycling efforts.

“I would like to encourage all residents to follow official recycling guidance closely to ensure materials are clean, dry, and suitable for recycling.

“Advice is available online at https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/your-property-bins-and-recycling.aspx#waste-sites”

Graham Matthews, Yorkshire waste management expert at BusinessWaste.co.uk, said: “There is a certain onus on households to ensure they are recycling correctly to reduce contamination.

“However, we’d encourage local councils to dedicate resources to educating the public on how best they can avoid recycling rejection with guidance on what can and can’t be recycled, alongside tips for cleaning materials.

“Local councils could also consider imposing fines more frequently for those who regularly disregard recycling rules as a deterrent.”