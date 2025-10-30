Kirklees families promised greater support in Sure Start-style initiative

Families in Kirklees and across the country have been promised greater support from the government.

On Tuesday, October 14, Labour’s Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, announced grants provided to local authorities to ensure every community has a Best Start Family Hub, including £190,729 for Kirklees.

One thousand hubs are to be rolled out across the country by April 2026 to provide wide-ranging help for families, such as parenting and early development.

Leader of Kirklees Council, Coun Carole Pattison, says she is determined to work with the government to rebuild Sure Start-style services in Kirklees which fell victim to Tory cuts. The new funding boost aims to support and expand the services the local authority provides to the most in need.

The Best Start Family Hubs would act as a one stop shop for parents seeking a range of support, including on difficulty breastfeeding, housing issues or children’s early development and language, reassuring families that they have convenient access to support in their local area or can be efficiently connected to specialist local services.

Ms Phillipson said: “It’s the driving mission of this government to break the link between a child’s background and what they go on to achieve – our new Best Start Family Hubs will put the first building blocks of better life chances in place for more children.

“I saw firsthand how initiatives like Sure Start helped level the playing field, transforming the lives of children by putting in place family support in the earliest years of life, and as part of our Plan for Change, we’re building on its legacy for the next generation of children.

“Making sure hard-working parents are able to benefit from more early help is a promise made, and promise kept – delivering a lifeline of consistent support across the nation, ensuring health, social care and education work in unison to ensure all children get the best start in life.”

Coun Jane Rylah, cabinet member for education and councillor for Holme Valley South, said: “I’m so pleased that Labour is bringing back family services to Kirklees, helping to give local children the best start in life.

“This is the difference Labour councillors, working with a Labour council, working with a Labour government can make for children and families in our area.

“This £190,729 investment to open a local Best Start family hub will be transformative – alongside free breakfast clubs and government-funded childcare, we are delivering on our Plan for Change and renewing Britain.”