After being closed for more than a year, Kirklees councillors will be asked to decide the future of Dewsbury Sports Centre at a cabinet meeting next week.

In September 2023, potentially dangerous reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was discovered in the building and the centre was closed on safety grounds.

In a subsequent review of leisure centre provision across Kirklees, the council decided to keep the building closed subject to further investigation into options for the future.

A report to councillors now recommends that the centre should remain closed.

Campaigners have been calling for the re-opening of Dewsbury Sports Centre

With extensive repair and improvement work required to the building, the cost of re-opening the centre is estimated at a minimum of between £9m and £10m, with a further subsidy of around £1.2m required each year to run the facility.

Given the council’s current financial circumstances, cabinet members will be advised that the facility should remain closed and alternative uses found for the site.

In the year since it closed, council officials have worked on several options for Dewsbury Sports Centre, including keeping the site mothballed as it is now; re-opening the full site or just part of the facilities; or building a new leisure centre.

Their report concludes that the substantial costs involved in bringing the site back into use, as well as the ongoing subsidy required every year, would not be viable for the council, which is currently having to make major budget savings.

Council officials are recommending that the centre should remain closed

Coun Beverley Addy, cabinet member for adult social care and health, said: “This is a difficult decision and one that we won’t take lightly. That’s why we’ve spent a year looking at all the options.

“But we can’t escape the fact that the building needs multi-million pound improvements just to re-open, as well as an ongoing subsidy of over £1m each year.

“Since we were forced to close the building, new gym facilities have also opened in Dewsbury offering competitive membership rates.

“There are also voluntary groups in the town who deliver a range of activities for residents to keep fit and healthy and the council is always keen to support community initiatives that promote physical and mental health.

“I understand that if cabinet decide to follow the recommendation in the report this will be disappointing news for many people, but we have carefully weighed up all the options.

"We are already working on wider plans to support residents in North Kirklees to get active, among other actions to improve well-being.

“We especially want to support those facing the most difficult circumstances and we will look for opportunities to bring in outside funding to help us deliver that.

“We also need to keep delivering the major investment we’ve already committed to Dewsbury. That includes around £60m of council funding going into the market, Dewsbury Arcade and local housing projects, on top of the transport infrastructure projects for the bus station and railway.

“We also need to keep supporting the town board to make Dewsbury safer and more attractive for investment long into the future.”

Cabinet will make a decision at its meeting on Tuesday, November 5.