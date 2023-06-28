The Government announced £12million of Levelling Up Fund investment for the Batley Blueprint in January, which will support the council’s town centre-wide programme of improvements around retail, public realm, accessibility and active travel.

Cabinet members also approved further endorsement of plans for Cleckheaton and Heckmondwike. The priority projects identified through the consultation can now be taken forward and developed further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Shabir Pandor, Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “Kirklees Council has worked hard to secure not one but two Levelling Up Fund bids.

An artist's impression of plans for Commercial Street in Batley town centre

"Hard work aside, this sends a clear message that the Government recognises Kirklees’ potential, and the need for major investment to regenerate and level up our towns and villages.

"Our successful bids will go a long way to kick-starting developments which will bring real benefit to our local economy.

“It’s also great to see further progress on more of our town centre blueprints across Kirklees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A lot of hard work has been done over the last year to engage the public around the future of Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton and Holmfirth, as well as Batley.

"I’m glad cabinet has approved the priority projects put forward for these blueprints, because these priorities have been identified based on feedback from people who actually live in, work in and visit these towns – and therefore have a vested interest in their success.

"Cabinet’s approval of these plans shows that, as always, local people are at the heart of our decisions.”

Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for regeneration, said: “This investment is all about supporting our local towns and villages – not just in major town centres, but across the whole of Kirklees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At this crucial time we want to boost our economy by helping local businesses thrive, and by bringing more visitors to the area.

"We also want to create beautiful, vibrant shared spaces which local people can be proud to call their home.

“We recognise, as does the Government, that Kirklees has tremendous potential for growth and development.