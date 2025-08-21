Kirklees councillors double down on efforts to re-open Birstall's Nab Lane tip

Kirklees councillors are doubling down on their efforts to save Birstall’s Nab Lane tip, speaking of the “clear need and demand” to re-open the site.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) at Nab Lane was permanently shut last year, with the shock move announced by Kirklees Council in August 2024 in a bid to save the local authority some cash.

The tip was said to be the least-used in the whole of Kirklees and in need of a £7m investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors from across the political spectrum have repeatedly raised serious concerns that the closure has exacerbated the problem of fly-tipping, and has placed a strain on Dewsbury’s Weaving Lane HWRC, among others, since it came into force.

In attendance at the public meeting were Morley town councillor, Jim Aveyard, along with Kirklees councillors Ali Arshad, Josh Sheard, Mark Thompson, Martyn Bolt and Elizabeth Smaje. Photo: Josh Sheard.

Last week, a public meeting called by local Tory councillors was held to discuss the matter, with around 70 residents said to have been in attendance, alongside Kirklees councillors Josh Sheard (Con, Birstall and Birkenshaw), Mark Thompson (Con, Birstall and Birkenshaw), Martyn Bolt (Con, Mirfield), Liz Smaje (Con, Birstall and Birkenshaw), and Ali Arshad (Community Independents, Heckmondwike), as well as Morley town councillor, Jim Aveyard.

Following the meeting, Coun Sheard said: “There is a clear need and demand for Nab Lane to be re-opened.

“The council claims there is ‘no appetite’ for a cross-border agreement, yet Bradford already has one with Leeds City Council, allowing Leeds residents to use Bradford’s Otley HWRC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Morley Town Council have already passed resolutions to work towards a cross-border agreement with Kirklees so Morley residents can use Nab Lane Tip.

The Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) at Nab Lane, Birstall, was permanently shut last year.

“We now have key takeaway points from the meeting, and councillors for Birstall and Birkenshaw will be making enquiries and take action on them.

“To say there’s no appetite or no need to re-open Nab Lane is simply rubbish. The truth is, the only people saying ‘no’ are Kirklees Labour.

“Our message is clear: We will not be silenced. Nab Lane must re-open.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Sheard had already called for cross-border talks to find a solution in a full council meeting, in the hopes that the Nab Lane site can be used by residents across multiple authorities.

He called for Kirklees Council, Leeds City Council and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to work together on this.

At the time, the administration made its position clear, with Leader of the Council, Coun Carole Pattison, saying she thought the chances of a regional agreement being reached to re-open the Nab Lane site were “absolutely zilch”.

But this has not deterred the efforts of local councillors who hope to see the site up and running once more.