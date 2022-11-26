The Validation Requirements list is now available on the council’s website to make sure applicants have enough time to prepare for the new requirements before they come into effect on Monday, February 6 2023.

The validation checklist is used by the Local Planning Authority to set out the information applicants are required to submit when they apply for planning permission.

The revised list will replace the current list and associated guidance to enable the Local Planning Authority to provide an efficient and effective registration and validation service.

Kirklees councillor Graham Turner

Coun Graham Turner, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, said: “It is vital that we, as the Local Planning Authority, are able to offer a robust and efficient service to anyone seeking planning permission. The updated validation checklist will make it easier for applicants to provide the correct information with their application, first time.

“This will then allow planning officers to make best use of their time in assessing the applications rather than chasing missing information.

“We are committed to the investment in and development of Kirklees in a responsible and measured way.

“This updated checklist will allow us to have the right information to assess planning applications, including approving applications where appropriate and challenging those that are not up to standard.”

The document is intended to benefit all customers of the Local Planning Authority by increasing the awareness of the types of information required to ensure an application is validated; promoting the use of pre-application discussions and advice; speeding up the registration process; ensuring consistency in the approach taken by Kirklees Council; increasing the use of electronic delivery; minimising the need for additional information being requested during the planning process; seeking to avoid delays during the planning process; enabling Kirklees Council to provide applicants with certainty about the information required.

The validation checklist has been produced in accordance with national planning policy, which advises that Local Planning Authorities should publish an up to date list of their information requirements.

The validation requirements are considered necessary to carry out robust and full assessments of planning applications and have been adjusted from the 2013 version in accordance with changing national and local policy and priorities, as well as taking into account the outcomes of the consultation feedback.

