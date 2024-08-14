Kirklees Council to carry out site visit after travellers set up camp at Rectory Park in Thornhill
A group of travellers are currently occupying Brook Street car park, situated next to Tesco and Huddersfield Open Market in the middle of the town.
According to Kirklees Council’s website, it first was alerted to the situation on Friday (August 9) and will be undertaking a welfare visit before starting the legal process of eviction.
The website also mentions another encampment at Rectory Park in Dewsbury.
The council website states: “It has been brought to our attention that there is a traveller encampment at Rectory Park, Thornhill, Dewsbury.
“A welfare visit will be undertaken and where applicable we will start our legal process.”
Kirklees Council has a five-stage process for the removal of unauthorised encampments. The five stages are as follows: notification of encampment and land ownership checks, welfare assessment and site visit, legal process, eviction, clean up and re-secure.