Kirklees Council to carry out site visit after travellers set up camp at Rectory Park in Thornhill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Travellers have set up camp in a Dewsbury park and in the centre of Huddersfield.

A group of travellers are currently occupying Brook Street car park, situated next to Tesco and Huddersfield Open Market in the middle of the town.

According to Kirklees Council’s website, it first was alerted to the situation on Friday (August 9) and will be undertaking a welfare visit before starting the legal process of eviction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The website also mentions another encampment at Rectory Park in Dewsbury.

Travellers encamped at Brook Street car park, Huddersfield

The council website states: “It has been brought to our attention that there is a traveller encampment at Rectory Park, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

“A welfare visit will be undertaken and where applicable we will start our legal process.”

Kirklees Council has a five-stage process for the removal of unauthorised encampments. The five stages are as follows: notification of encampment and land ownership checks, welfare assessment and site visit, legal process, eviction, clean up and re-secure.

However, concerns have been raised in the past that this approach does not allow the local authority to act quickly enough.