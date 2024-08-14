Kirklees Council to carry out site visit after travellers set up camp at Rectory Park in Thornhill

By Abigail Marlow, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 14th Aug 2024, 14:00 BST
Travellers have set up camp in a Dewsbury park and in the centre of Huddersfield.

A group of travellers are currently occupying Brook Street car park, situated next to Tesco and Huddersfield Open Market in the middle of the town.

According to Kirklees Council’s website, it first was alerted to the situation on Friday (August 9) and will be undertaking a welfare visit before starting the legal process of eviction.

The website also mentions another encampment at Rectory Park in Dewsbury.

Travellers encamped at Brook Street car park, HuddersfieldTravellers encamped at Brook Street car park, Huddersfield
The council website states: “It has been brought to our attention that there is a traveller encampment at Rectory Park, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

“A welfare visit will be undertaken and where applicable we will start our legal process.”

Kirklees Council has a five-stage process for the removal of unauthorised encampments. The five stages are as follows: notification of encampment and land ownership checks, welfare assessment and site visit, legal process, eviction, clean up and re-secure.

However, concerns have been raised in the past that this approach does not allow the local authority to act quickly enough.

