More than 75 residents attended a public meeting demanding the re-opening of Dewsbury Sports Centre.

Held at Thornhill Lees Community Centre, the meeting featured a panel chaired by campaigner Mike Foster, alongside fellow campaigner Surraya Patel and Iqbal Mohamed, Independent MP for Dewsbury and Batley.

The sports centre, which previously served thousands of residents and schools across the district, was closed in 2023.

A petition calling for it to be re-opened has already gained 5,000 signatures.

At the public meeting, Mr Mohamed revealed that he presented a motion to the Dewsbury Town Board requesting funding for an independent, intrusive structural survey to help understand the true cost of re-opening the facility.

The MP confirmed he has also raised the matter multiple times in the House of Commons and held a meeting with the Minister for Public Safety to formally request Government funding for a detailed, independent survey.

“I am still awaiting a reply from the Minister,” he said. “But make no mistake, I am pursuing every possible route to uncover the facts and secure a solution.”

Ms Patel criticised the council’s lack of transparency around costings. Early figures suggested re-opening the “dry side” of the sports centre would cost £350,000. Now, she told the meeting that the council claims it would cost £10million.

“The numbers have been changing without explanation,” she said.

Concerns were also raised over inconsistent messaging from council members.

“It’s one rule for Dewsbury, and another for everywhere else,” said one resident. “We won’t stand for it.”

Baroness Kath Pinnock, Liberal Democrat councillor representing the Cleckheaton ward, addressed wider issues of inequality in investment across the district, highlighting that only a small share of the £300million of funding that has been allocated for Huddersfield would provide a new swimming pool in Dewsbury.

She proposed a cross-party alliance of Liberal Democrat, Independent and Green councillors to oppose the Labour-led budget unless Dewsbury receives the investment and attention it deserves.

Independent councillors from Dewsbury and Batley attended in solidarity with the campaign.

The meeting closed with campaigners confirming they are now actively exploring the launch of a formal public inquiry into Kirklees Council’s handling of the sports centre closure, decision-making processes and broader funding disparities across the district.

After the meeting, in response to concerns raised about the closure of the sports centre, Coun Graham Turner, cabinet member for finance and regeneration, said: “The difficult decision to close Dewsbury Leisure Centre was made in 2023, when potentially dangerous materials – Reinforced Autoclaved Aeriated Concrete, known as RAAC – were found in the building during a survey.

“We then did a lot of investigation into how much it would cost to remove the RAAC and safely re-open the centre – a cost estimated last year at around £10million, with construction costs continuing to rise year on year across the board.

“We also had to factor in that, given the number of paying visitors prior to its closure, well over £1million of the council’s limited revenue funding was being put into the centre every year to keep it going.

“When our cabinet made the decision to permanently close the centre, we understood how passionately many people felt about the decision, and we in no way took this lightly.

“In light of the closure, we’ve also committed to investigating what more can be done to provide other opportunities for physical activity locally, including looking at the current provision around health, and more engagement with local people – including a public consultation which has only just closed.

“The results of all our engagement will be shared at cabinet later this year.”

In response to criticism regarding local investment, Coun Turner said: “Overall, about £120million is set to be invested into Dewsbury over the coming years – through the Dewsbury Blueprint, which lays out our plans for investment across the town centre over the next decade and beyond, but also through huge developments to improve transport and create more housing.

“All of this investment will come together to create tremendous change and breathe new life into the town.

“Alongside council capital, we’re also constantly working with partners and investors to secure more external funding for Dewsbury – which has so far resulted in around £45million of government funding, tens of millions in investment from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, as well as significant contributions from organisations like Historic England and Arts Council England.

“Dewsbury is also benefitting from the multibillion-pound Transpennine Route Upgrade, combined authority funding to improve the bus station and local road connections, and investment across the board to make the town centre more accessible for everyone.

“Thanks to early blueprint investment we’ve seen amazing installations by local artists, better public spaces and even some fantastic events, and some far bigger projects will coming to fruition within the coming months and years, as we re-open the much-loved arcade as the UK’s first community-run shopping centre, begin our transformation of the historic market and creation of the brand new town park.

“The way we invest funding across Kirklees as a whole is guided by lots of factors, including how our local population is spread across the borough – and what funding we’re able to secure from other sources too, which often relates to wider national priorities.

“As Kirklees’ second largest town, Dewsbury is incredibly important and will continue to receive significant financial investment.”