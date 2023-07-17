Kirklees Council pledges £1.3million cost of living support for families during the school summer holidays

The council will provide vouchers worth £70 for all children and young people who are eligible for means-tested free school meals.

Around 19,000 vouchers are set to be given out, which means an investment of more than £1.3million to help families tackle the spiralling cost of essential items like food and energy.

The cost of living vouchers will be provided in time for the school holidays.

Photo: Getty Images

Coun Shabir Pandor, Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “We know times are tough for so many people and we are determined to support local families.

“Tackling inequality and helping our children to enjoy the best start in life are major priorities for this council.

“The vouchers will help people to pay their bills and prevent school-holiday hunger, also boosting mental and physical well-being.

“We want children and young people to be fed, happy and healthy so that they return to school ready to achieve the best possible outcomes.”

Coun Carole Pattison, cabinet member for learning, aspiration and communities, said: “This continues the extra support we have been giving to families who are eligible for free school meals.

“Many will find it to be a vital lifeline at a time when financial hardship is a huge issue, both locally and nationally.

“We are helping those who are most in need and, at the same time, supporting our young learners to fulfil their potential in life.

“As we end the school year, I also want to say a personal thank you to our schools and education settings - they do incredible work across our communities and really do make a profound difference.”

The council will administer the voucher scheme in conjunction with schools and settings, with funding from the Department for Work and Pensions.

In conjunction with partners and community groups, the council is also operating the Holiday Activities and Food programme during the school holidays.

This provides a wide range of activities for children who receive free school meals, while paid-for places are also available for non-eligible families.

