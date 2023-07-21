Kirklees Council moves forward with a tough new policy to curb alcohol-related crime in Dewsbury town centre

The policy, called a Cumulative Impact Assessment (CIA), will be applied to Dewsbury and Huddersfield town centres.

The CIA will assess the impact of a concentrated number of licensed premises in the two areas on licensing objectives such as crime and disorder, public safety and the protection of children and young people.

Should the policy be enforced, it would see future applicants have to demonstrate that their premises would not add to the cumulative impact in the relevant area. However, before it can be adopted a 12-week period of consultation must take place.

The council is moving forward with a more stringent licensing policy for Dewsbury town centre

Members of Kirklees Council’s licensing and safety committee agreed with officers that there was sufficient evidence to support a period of consultation being undertaken, with this expected to take place at the end of the month.

Evidence from the council’s report uses data from West Yorkshire Police and Public Health and demonstrates that Huddersfield and Dewsbury have a problem when it comes to alcohol-related offences.

The matter of CIAs was previously discussed by the environment and climate change scrutiny panel on July 4, where Russell Williams, operational manager within the council’s Public Protection Service, suggested that the CIA may only be used for off-licences. Concern was expressed around the growing number, particularly mini-marts, in town centre locations.

At Wednesday’s (July 19) licensing meeting, Coun Andrew Marchington (Lib Dem, Golcar) said: “We know there’s a link between alcohol and being a victim in antisocial and violent crime as well as a much smaller link between being a perpetrator.

“I think it’s a really good thing to look at and it would just be an extra tool for us as the licensing authority to work with partners to ensure that everybody when they come into either Dewsbury or Huddersfield town centre can enjoy themselves and feel safe about doing that.”

Members unanimously voted in favour of the consultation period.