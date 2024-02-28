Kirklees Council launches public consultation for the Spen Bottoms Park masterplan in Cleckheaton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council, in partnership with key stakeholders including local community groups, is looking to collate feedback to develop a series of projects focused on improving biodiversity, connectivity, accessibility and cultural value in one of Cleckheaton’s prominent green spaces.

A spokesperson said: “Drawing on insights from previous consultations, the Spen Bottoms masterplan recognises the community’s appreciation of the space. It addresses residents’ and local stakeholders’ concerns about underutilisation, accessibility and safety.

“This consultation will be essential to enable the council in aligning the masterplan with the community's needs, ensuring all can enjoy Spen Bottoms.

An artist's impression of how the revitalised Spen Bottoms area could look

"Spen Bottoms has been identified as a prime project for external funding, with the masterplan designed to identify potential projects. These efforts align with the Cleckheaton Blueprint, which prioritises the development of a green, sustainable, inclusive town centre.”

The masterplan includes several key areas, including the grade II listed viaduct, Mann Dam, the River Spen or Spen Beck banks, the recreation ground off St Pegg Close, nearby woodlands, farmland and essential access routes.

The masterplan is guided by three key principles of the Cleckheaton Town Centre Blueprint:

A green, sustainable town, focusing on improving natural resources and creating green spaces to support residents’ well-being.

Improved connectivity throughout Cleckheaton to encourage safe and attractive pedestrian and cycling routes.

An inclusive, diverse town, strengthening Cleckheaton’s sense of place by celebrating its culture through events and community facilities.

Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for finance and regeneration, said: "The Spen Bottoms masterplan demonstrates a significant step towards our ongoing efforts to transform Cleckheaton's natural beauty, heritage and facilities.

"This consultation is a great opportunity for the community to make sure the area and the town meet the needs and expectations of everyone who uses and will start to use this green space.

"We're committed to working with residents and partners to create a masterplan that shares our vision for a sustainable and inclusive local centre and utilises potential grants to make Cleckheaton and Kirklees the best place it can be."

Residents and businesses are invited to participate in the consultation, which runs until March 11.

A public workshop will take place at Cleckheaton Library on March 1, 10am until 12pm.