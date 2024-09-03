Kirklees Council has ‘no plans’ to reverse Birstall tip closure decision despite mass objection

By Abigail Marlow, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 14:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Despite widespread opposition, Kirklees Council says it has no plans to reverse its decision to close Birstall tip and cut the opening hours at two other sites.

Last month, the local authority announced that it would be permanently closing the household waste recycling centre (HWRC) at Nab Lane for good from late Autumn, as well as reducing the hours of operation at Meltham’s HWRC at Bent Ley Road and Bromley Farm at Upper Cumberworth.

This has proved highly controversial with both the public and elected representatives, with concerns that the changes will increase fly-tipping and result in 20-mile round trips for some residents having to travel to their nearest alternative HWRC at Weaving Lane in Dewsbury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two petitions launched in objection by Coun Josh Sheard (Con, Birstall and Birkenshaw) and Coun Donna Bellamy (Con, Holme Valley North) have racked up thousands of signatures between them.

The household waste recycling centre (HWRC) at Nab Lane will close in late Autumn. Photo: GoogleThe household waste recycling centre (HWRC) at Nab Lane will close in late Autumn. Photo: Google
The household waste recycling centre (HWRC) at Nab Lane will close in late Autumn. Photo: Google

Spen Valley Labour MP, Kim Leadbeater, wrote to Kirklees Council calling for a re-think.

Read More
Petition launched over plans to close Birstall tip as Spen Valley MP calls on Ki...

However, despite the public response, the council has said it isn’t planning to go back on its decision and has set out how it was reached.

Coun Munir Ahmed, cabinet member for environment and highways, said: “We have no plans to change the revisions to our HWRCs which are one of many cost-saving measures being implemented across the council, as set out in the annual budget at the beginning of the year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Following a cabinet decision in April to approve a review of efficiency opportunities within the waste service, we conducted a consultation as part of a wider budget consultation, on our Involve website.

This was widely communicated at the time across various channels including e-newsletters, various social media platforms and press articles.

“This was combined with usage data from all five sites to inform the review which revealed Nab Lane had the lowest recycling rate of all our HWRCs and lowest total tonnage collected, with Bromley Farm and Bent Ley Road being the next two lowest for tonnage.

“The council has a zero-tolerance approach to fly-tipping in Kirklees and any impact on fly-tipping following the closure of Nab Lane HWRC will be closely monitored and action taken where appropriate.

“Weaving Lane HWRC remains open seven days a week and is located just over five miles from Nab Lane.

“We encourage anyone who spots fly-tipping taking place at any point to report it on our website - www.kirklees.gov.uk/flytipping.”

Related topics:Kirklees Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.