Kirklees’ Conservatives demand Labour leader “come clean” as they seek answers over jailed Batley councillor

Kirklees’ Conservatives are calling for jailed Batley East Labour councillor, Fazila Loonat, to be suspended from Kirklees Council immediately, as they demand answers from Council Leader, Coun Shabir Pandor (Labour, Batley West).
By Abigail Marlow, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 12th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Leader of the Conservative group, Coun David Hall, has written an open letter to Coun Pandor, demanding a response to questions about how much the Labour leader knew about the criminal investigation into Coun Loonat.

At Bradford Crown Court on July 6, Coun Loonat and her partner pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice in an attempt to dodge a fine or points for a speeding offence.

The court heard how the councillor provided the police with false statements and she was given 14 weeks in prison as a result.

Fazila LoonatFazila Loonat
Most Popular

In his letter, Coun Hall set out four questions:

When was Coun Pandor made aware of the police investigation into Coun Loonat?

When was Coun Pandor made aware that Coun Loonat had been charged with the offence?

Was anyone in the Labour Party aware of the investigation before Coun Loonat was nominated to stand in the May 2021 local election?

Coun David Hall, leader of the Conservative Group on Kirklees CouncilCoun David Hall, leader of the Conservative Group on Kirklees Council
Why did Coun Pandor not suspend Coun Loonat from the Labour Group when either you learnt of the investigation or were told of the charges?

Coun Hall said: “Kirklees residents expect and deserve the highest standards from their elected councillors.

"Perverting the course of justice in this manner is a very serious offence, as the gravity of the sentence bears out, and I believe Coun Pandor should have acted when he first learnt of the criminal investigation.

“Coun Pandor should have removed the Labour whip from Coun Loonat long before now: it is accepted practice in all political parties, in order to uphold public confidence, that elected members are suspended pending any ongoing police investigation.

"The fact that Coun Loonat is still sitting as a Labour member of Kirklees Council is disgraceful and shows a serious lack of judgement on the part of Coun Pandor.

“Coun Pandor should immediately suspend Coun Loonat from the Labour group and come clean about what he knew when.”

Coun Pandor told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “I was informed of the case on February 28, 2023.

"I immediately contacted the Labour Party, who suspended Coun Loonat.

"Following the judgement against her, the Labour Party will be taking action in regard to Coun Loonat.”

On Friday (July 7), the LDRS asked Kirklees Council whether Coun Loonat would be allowed to continue sitting on Kirklees Council following her release.

A spokesperson said: “Given the right of appeal, we are unable to comment further at this time.”

