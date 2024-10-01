Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Some car parks in Batley, Birstall, Cleckheaton and Mirfield could see charges come into force as Cabinet to decide on “radically different proposals” next week following unpopular plans to introduce charges in 57 Kirklees car parks and increase residential car parking permit prices.

The new plans propose that 42 council car parks would remain free to use, with the 15 other car parks – identified due to their capacity to hold over 25 cars – free for the first two hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those car parks include Batley’s Field Lane, Henrietta Street, Market Place, New Way, Station Road, and Wards Hill; Birstall’s High Street; Cleckheaton’s Crown Street, St Johns Road/Bradford Road, and Town Hall Rear (Church St); and Mirfield’s Station Road.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new proposals will also put an annual permit at £35 per resident, per year, rather than £50 as was initially suggested in November 2023.

New plans will be put to Cabinet on October 8 following unpopular proposals to introduce charges to 57 free car parks in Kirklees and to increase the cost of annual renewal for residential car parking permits. The revisions will propose a reduced increase in the parking permit cost and suggest keeping 42 council car parks free with the remaining 15 kept free for the first two hours.

Coun Munir Ahmed, Cabinet Member for Environment and Highways said: “Thousands of local residents responded to public consultations on both parking proposals. In light of this feedback, one of our first decisions as a new cabinet was to pause the initial proposals and conduct a thorough review.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Parking charges have remained static for the last 14 years. Unfortunately the current financial climate means the council is no longer able to sustain the price freeze.

“But we’ve listened to concerns and we think the new plans are proportionate and fairer for residents and businesses.

“The proposed introduction of parking fees and increases to residential permits are not decisions we take lightly and it’s important we balance the financial needs of the council whilst taking into consideration local views.”