Kirklees car parking charges: council identifies car parks in Batley, Birstall, Cleckheaton and Mirfield which could see charges introduced as Cabinet to decide on “radically different proposals”
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The new plans propose that 42 council car parks would remain free to use, with the 15 other car parks – identified due to their capacity to hold over 25 cars – free for the first two hours.
Those car parks include Batley’s Field Lane, Henrietta Street, Market Place, New Way, Station Road, and Wards Hill; Birstall’s High Street; Cleckheaton’s Crown Street, St Johns Road/Bradford Road, and Town Hall Rear (Church St); and Mirfield’s Station Road.
The new proposals will also put an annual permit at £35 per resident, per year, rather than £50 as was initially suggested in November 2023.
Coun Munir Ahmed, Cabinet Member for Environment and Highways said: “Thousands of local residents responded to public consultations on both parking proposals. In light of this feedback, one of our first decisions as a new cabinet was to pause the initial proposals and conduct a thorough review.
"Parking charges have remained static for the last 14 years. Unfortunately the current financial climate means the council is no longer able to sustain the price freeze.
“But we’ve listened to concerns and we think the new plans are proportionate and fairer for residents and businesses.
“The proposed introduction of parking fees and increases to residential permits are not decisions we take lightly and it’s important we balance the financial needs of the council whilst taking into consideration local views.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.