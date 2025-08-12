'It’s like living in a dystopian nightmare': Cleckheaton residents demand stop to housing development as asbestos dust found inside homes

Cleckheaton residents are urging Kirklees Council to halt work on a major housing development after asbestos dust was found in their homes.

Since work started several months ago, residents living in nearby streets have been concerned about the quantity of dust created by the works – and its contents. Pictures show how the dust has collected on surfaces in gardens and inside homes.

The developer says its work is being carried out safely and in line with regulations.

In October 2023, planning permission was granted to allow market housing developer, Strata Homes, to build 180 new homes on a plot of land off Westgate, Cleckheaton.

Tracy Weaver showing the dust collecting on a plate by the back door.

Since then, the site has been taken on by affordable housing provider, Thirteen Group, though the construction is still being carried out by Strata Homes.

A contamination report submitted alongside the planning application in 2023 stated asbestos was among the materials present in parts of the site. It states that evidence suggests an “unknown quantity” of asbestos was dumped in one area which had previously been home to a chemical works, with this said to have been filled over by a previous tenant.

A remediation strategy was drawn up setting out how risks associated with any contaminants on the site, including asbestos, would be addressed and mitigated.

It says that a “precautionary approach” should be taken during initial works, anticipating that more asbestos would be found. It also outlines the contractors’ responsibilities including to prevent the off-site migration of contaminants via airborne dust and vapours.

This image was taken after a resident left their bathroom window open.

Since the start of the work, some residents have sent samples of the dust collecting in their homes to be analysed by asbestos specialist, Acorn.

Resulting documents from June and July of this year, concerning five properties in the area, confirmed that there was amosite (brown asbestos) present in the dust in two samples, and chrysotile (white asbestos) in three samples.

Four of the samples were taken from gardens and one, which tested positive for amosite, which is considered the more hazardous to health, according to the government website, from an inside windowsill.

Residents claim some have reported new health concerns since work started and that instead of solid barriers, the site is surrounded by a “chain-link fence with loose netting”.

Dust coating a pool in one resident's garden.

Thirteen Group disputes the claims, saying that work on the site is being carried out in a “phased and controlled” manner and in “full compliance” with national regulations.

Chief executive, Matt Forrest, said that a number of site visits have been undertaken by Kirklees Council and the Health and Safety Executive with nothing of concern being found during “various assessments”.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said: “They said this site would be made safe before building began – but it wasn’t. Now they’re planning pile driving, which will stir up even more of the material underground.

“We’re scared for our health.”

Another, Tracy Weaver, said the development is “putting people’s lives at risk”.

She said: “There have been people who now need inhalers. Four of us (on the same street) have been referred to the hospital for a chest X-ray to be on the safe side.

“We can’t get a deep breath. I can’t go a whole day without an inhaler.

“It’s like living in a dystopian nightmare.”

Mr Forrest said: “We are aware of local residents’ concerns and have sought assurances from the specialist contractor handling the remediation of the site.

“The contractor has confirmed that work is progressing in a phased and controlled manner, in line with the remediation plan approved by Kirklees Council, and in full compliance with national regulations.

“The site has been visited multiple times by officers from both Kirklees Council and once by officers from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) – they have looked at how the site is operating and carried out various assessments, none of which have identified anything of concern.

“The contractor continues to manage dust through approved mitigation methods, has monitoring in place, and is in regular dialogue with the HSE and Kirklees Council to ensure work is carried out safely.”

Kirklees Council has announced that it will carry out extra air quality testing around the building site in response to concerns raised by residents.

A spokesperson said the council has carried out 19 monitoring visits in recent months and is in regular dialogue with the developer to make sure the conditions of the planning approval are being met. This includes analysing and reporting on any hazardous chemicals found at the site and making sure they are at a safe level.

Starting this week, independent testing for asbestos in the air will be carried out around the site and the council has also pledged to step up its efforts to ensure all the conditions to control dust and manage contaminated land are being followed.

The council spokesperson said: “We understand how concerned residents are about asbestos at the site.

“Like many building sites in Kirklees, and across the country, there are hazardous chemicals in the ground that need to be managed carefully. That’s why we’ve ordered these extra tests to respond to what residents have seen and address their understandable worries.

“We will carry out this thorough testing as quickly as we can and report the results back to residents before deciding what, if any, further action is needed.

“In the meantime, we will continue to monitor the site closely.”

Locals are crowdfunding in the hopes of pursuing legal action and have also called for the following actions to be taken:

A stop to all construction until safety measures are properly in place.

Independent testing of air and dust.

A review of the safety measures for future residents of the new homes.

A review of the safety measures for existing residents.

A public health investigation.