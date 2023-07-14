Previously, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported that Cleckheaton Folk Festival and other events in Cleckheaton’s calendar that rely on its town hall had been forced to cancel or relocate as the venue needs repairs due to being unsafe.

The affected area is above the main stage but Kirklees Council says it needs to carry out a survey to see if the damage extends further.

The council has been aware of the issues since July last year but despite this, the necessary repairs are yet to be made. This has seen a number of events cancelled, including the nationally acclaimed Cleckheaton Folk Festival.

Cleckheaton Folk Festival organisers and supporters pictured outside Cleckheaton Town Hall earlier this year

Festival director, Dave Minich, attended Wednesday’s meeting of Kirklees Council looking for answers about the future of the town hall.

He said: “It’s the one weekend in the Cleckheaton calendar that brings visitors into the town from the length and breadth of the UK in the hope of enjoying a top class artist line-up in a top class venue.

“Each year we book world class artists in accordance with the vision in the Kirklees music policy and the town hall is the only suitable venue.

"These are the artists that attract our paying audience, which allows us to fund everything else including a wealth of free events for the local community.

“Rumours are currently circulating that the council wants to close the town hall forever so I’m sure you would like to join me in dispelling these rumours by fully identifying the issues and putting a realistic time scale and schedule for the works for repair.

"Cleckheaton Town Hall is a beautiful building used by many sections of our local community and beyond but it is in need of some tender loving care so that it can be enjoyed by many for many years to come.”

A second deputation was given at the meeting by Janet Foggin on behalf of Cleckheaton and Spenborough Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society.

She said: “The town hall has been closed to our society since October 2022. We had a show booked for November 22 which had to be moved to Batley Town Hall.

“Our society was given last minute information from Kirklees Council that we were unable to put the show on and this would have to be moved to Batley Town Hall. This move cost the society thousands of pounds, of which very little was able to be claimed back.

“We were told loss of ticket sales did not count for compensation.

"Cleckheaton Town Hall is pivotal to our town, to the community and to the pride in which we say ‘I come from Cleckheaton’.”

She added: “The council needs to repair Cleckheaton Town Hall urgently. Otherwise societies such as ours will fail to retain our committed supporters and, in turn, will have a devastating effect on our town and on Kirklees in general.

“The society supports our local councillors in their endeavours to reopen Cleckheaton Town Hall and in return, we hope that the full council will recognise this and come to the only decision in repairing the problem and bringing us back home.”

In response, Coun Graham Turner, cabinet member for regeneration, said he understood the frustrations of the speakers “fully” but that it wasn’t possible to clarify the timescales and that alternative venues would need to be considered for next year.

He explained that due to the nature of the building being listed, it needed to be handled carefully and that this could be a slow process.

He added: “As you know, the town hall team has been working with users of the hall to try and find them alternative venues.

"I fully appreciate how it is important to your societies to perform in your home town but hopefully you can appreciate how important it is that you use venues which are safe for all because we have a duty of care for the performers, crew, front of house staff, volunteers and audiences.”

Following the meeting, the LDRS asked the council to address the rumours around the town hall closure.

In response, Coun Turner said: “Although the main hall at Cleckheaton Town Hall is currently closed whilst specialist surveys and inspections are undertaken, the building itself remains open.

“Scaffolding is soon to be installed around the hall to enable investigation works to take place to the ceiling above the concert hall. This work will take some time, with results of the surveys not likely to be known until early autumn.

"The council will then need to understand what works need to be undertaken and their cost.