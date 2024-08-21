Household waste recycling centre in Birstall set to close as Kirklees Council reveals £7m upgrade cost is 'unaffordable'
As part of budget saving proposals listed in the 2024/25 budget approved by full council in March, a review of operating days at all household waste recycling centres was called.
Following the review and consultation as part of the budget setting process, a decision has been made to close the site at Nab Lane, one of five HWRCs located around the district.
The council said this was based on the need for investment in the site and usage information which showed Nab Lane is the least used of the HWRC sites.
In addition to the closure, two other sites – Bent Ley Road in Meltham and Bromley Farm, Upper Cumberworth – will see their operating days revised, and from late Autumn they will be reduced to five days a week from seven.
Coun Munir Ahmed, cabinet member for environment and highways, said: “Nab Lane is not built to the modern split-level standards and would require significant investment to bring the site in line with the other four HWRCs, alongside other ongoing remedial works to ensure health and safety levels are maintained.
“The level of investment required, around £7million to bring the site up to modern day standards, is unaffordable.
“The review shows the remaining HWRCs have capacity to cope with increased vehicle numbers and waste, with Weaving Lane in Dewsbury the nearest site to Nab Lane for those wanting to use the facilities.”
For the locations of the district’s other HWRCs, visit www.kirklees.gov.uk/wastesites
