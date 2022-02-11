Here's the latest list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council

The planning applications were received by Kirklees Council, week ending February 6

E Dockrat: Formation of new vehicular access. 24-26 Thorncliffe Road, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7AG.

B Midgeley: Erection of stable block and storage container. Still House Farm, 113 Upper Batley Low Lane, Upper Batley, Batley, WF17 0AW.

A S Shah: Erection o f single storey rear extension. 30 Lees Holm, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 0AT.

S Hussain: Erection of single storey rear extension. 172 Headfield Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9JH.

Z Hussain: Erection of single storey rear extension. 174, Headfield Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9JH.

P Berry: Erection of rear conservatory. 41 Jilling Ing Park, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, WF12 8DL.

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Listed Building Consent for installation of five overhead electric line equipment portals on piers 1, 4, 6, 7 and 9 with supporting wall brackets. Railway Viaduct MDL1/19, Halifax Road/Bradford Road, Dewsbury.

Darren Smith Homes: Discharge of conditions 10 (validation report), 12 (balconies and roof terrace screening), 13 (noise report), 17 (waste), 19 (amenity space), 20 (age restriction) and 21 (electric vehicle charging) of previous permission 2020/92821 for variation of condition 2 (plans and specifications) of previous permission 2017/92997 for erection of 70 (over 55) retirement apartments comprising of four blocks, provision of a community building, electricity substation and laying out of internal roads, parking areas and greenspace and associated infrastructure. Former Lidl, Station Road, Mirfield, WF14 8LL.

S Gawthorpe: Erection of single storey rear extension. 11 Clough Lane, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8AD.

Vistry Partnerships Yorkshire: Discharge of conditions 10 (highway retention), 11 (drainage structures in highway), 12 (boundary wall), 13 (drainage scheme), 14 (storm event assessment), 17 (temporary surface water drainage), 19 (public right of way treatment), 20 (listed boundary stone), 22 (path connection) and 23 (materials) of previous permission 2021/91871 for erection of residential development (55 dwellings) including access and associated infrastructure. Land adjacent to High Street and Challenge Way, Hanging Heaton, Batley.

S & J Horsham: Erection of enclosed roof terrace. 9 Tweed Close, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0PE.

D Ammon: Erection of two storey side extension and front porch and external alterations. 28 Lincoln Road, Dewsbury, WF12 7LE.