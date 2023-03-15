The increase is the maximum amount allowed by the Government and consists of a 2.99 per cent council tax increase and an additional two per cent going directly to services dealing with adult social care.

In the highest band, a £169.40 increase will be experienced, compared to a £56.46 increase for those in the lowest band.

Below is a breakdown of how much each band will increase during the next financial year, excluding parishes, fire and police:

Residents in Kirklees will see their council tax bills increase by 4.99 per cent in 2023/24

Band A – Last year, those in Band A paid £1,131.61. This will be increasing by £56.46, bringing the total for 23/24 to £1,188.07.

Band B – Last year, those in Band B paid £1,320.21. This will be increasing by £65.88, bringing the total for 23/24 to £1,386.09.

Band C – Last year, those in Band C paid £1,508.81. This will be increasing by £75.29, bringing the total for 23/24 to £1,584.10.

Band D – Last year, those in Band D paid £1,697.41. This will be increasing by £84.70, bringing the total for 23/24 to £1,782.11.

Band E – Last year, those in Band E paid £2,074.61. This will be increasing by £103.52, bringing the total for 23/24 to £2,178.13.

Band F – Last year, those in Band F paid £2,451.81. This will be increasing by £122.35, bringing the total for 23/24 to £2,574.16.

Band G – Last year, those in Band G paid £2,829.02. This will be increasing by £141.16, bringing the total for 23/24 to £2,970.18.

Band H – Last year, those in Band H paid £3,394.82. This will be increasing by £169.40, bringing the total for 23/24 to £3,564.22.

The council has adopted several other measures to address its £43m budget gap. These include making £19m worth of cuts across its services and plans to demolish, mothball and sell a number of council buildings to bring in some more cash.

The budget prioritises protecting services for older people, people with disabilities and children.

