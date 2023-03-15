News you can trust since 1858
Here's how much residents in each band will pay following Kirklees Council’s 4.99 per cent council tax increase

With Kirklees Council voting through the Labour group’s budget proposals last week, a 4.99 per cent council tax hike will be in place from April.

By Abigail Marlow, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 15th Mar 2023

The increase is the maximum amount allowed by the Government and consists of a 2.99 per cent council tax increase and an additional two per cent going directly to services dealing with adult social care.

In the highest band, a £169.40 increase will be experienced, compared to a £56.46 increase for those in the lowest band.

Below is a breakdown of how much each band will increase during the next financial year, excluding parishes, fire and police:

Band A – Last year, those in Band A paid £1,131.61. This will be increasing by £56.46, bringing the total for 23/24 to £1,188.07.

Band B – Last year, those in Band B paid £1,320.21. This will be increasing by £65.88, bringing the total for 23/24 to £1,386.09.

Band C – Last year, those in Band C paid £1,508.81. This will be increasing by £75.29, bringing the total for 23/24 to £1,584.10.

Band D – Last year, those in Band D paid £1,697.41. This will be increasing by £84.70, bringing the total for 23/24 to £1,782.11.

Band E – Last year, those in Band E paid £2,074.61. This will be increasing by £103.52, bringing the total for 23/24 to £2,178.13.

Band F – Last year, those in Band F paid £2,451.81. This will be increasing by £122.35, bringing the total for 23/24 to £2,574.16.

Band G – Last year, those in Band G paid £2,829.02. This will be increasing by £141.16, bringing the total for 23/24 to £2,970.18.

Band H – Last year, those in Band H paid £3,394.82. This will be increasing by £169.40, bringing the total for 23/24 to £3,564.22.

The council has adopted several other measures to address its £43m budget gap. These include making £19m worth of cuts across its services and plans to demolish, mothball and sell a number of council buildings to bring in some more cash.

The budget prioritises protecting services for older people, people with disabilities and children.

The district’s 24 libraries will be maintained as well as a £6m allocation to Kirklees Active Leisure for the upkeep of its estate and to help fund the re-opening of the Colne Valley Pool.

Kirklees CouncilLabourGovernment