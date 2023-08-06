Here are all the planning applications received by Kirklees Council in the week ending Sunday, July 30

Frontier Land and Development Company: Erection of a two-storey commercial and office unit. JD Sports Gym, 260 Bradford Road, Batley.

Raypal Business Group: Prior for change of use from commercial, business and service (class E), or betting office or pay day loan shop to mixed use and one flat. Rapyal Business Park, Dewsbury Road, Marsh, Cleckheaton.

H Garforth: Installation of air condition unit (within a Conservation Area). 31-33 Nelson Street, Birstall.

Cardtronics UK Ltd has applied for planning permission to install an automated teller machine as well as new signage at Mirfield Coop

D Graham: Erection of summer house to the front. Victoria Villa, Mount Street, Cleckheaton.

Cardtronics UK Ltd: Advertisement Consent for illuminated and non-illuminated signs. The Co Operative Food, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

Cardtronics UK Ltd: Installation of one automated teller machine. The Co Operative Food, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

K Hamid: Erection of extensions and alterations to garage to create dwelling forming annex accommodation associated with 50 Whitley Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

F Mayat: Erection of single storey side extension. 1 Woodside Crescent, Staincliffe, Batley.

Davis: Erection of single storey rear extension with loft conversion and associated alterations. 13 Moorville Drive, Birkenshaw.

Z A Farooq: Erection of lower ground and ground floor rear extension and alterations. 21 Chadwick Crescent, Dewsbury.

M H Hanif: Alterations to convert retail lower ground and ground floors to two flats. 120 Staincliffe Road, Westborough, Dewsbury.

P Massey: Erection of extension to existing dwelling and erection of first floor extension above the garage to create dwelling forming annex accommodation associated with 81 Station Lane, Birkenshaw.

A Asmal: Erection of single storey rear extension. 22 Caldermill Way, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

Noor Ul Quran Centre: Erection of portable building for storage. 84 The Crescent, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

A Lala: Erection of single storey front extension. 11 Hollybank Avenue, Upper Batley, Batley.

Mr and Mrs Kinder: Erection of first floor side extension. 47 Oddfellows Street, Scholes, Cleckheaton.

J Valente: Discharge conditions 5 and 6 (phase 1 and 2 site investigation report) on previous permission 2023/90506 for erection of detached dwelling with integral garage. 78 Latham Lane, Gomersal.

S Wadium: Erection of single storey rear extension. 17 Waltroyd Road, Cleckheaton.

J Brocklehurst: Discharge conditions 3 (materials), 7 (bins) on previous permission 2021/90299 for demolition of existing dwelling and erection of detached dwelling with integral garages. 154 Gomersal Lane, Gomersal.

A Hussain: Erection of single storey side extension. 128 Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury.

B Stenson: Erection of single storey rear extension. 206 Hollinbank Lane, Heckmondwike.

A Tahir: Erection of single storey front, side and rear extensions, dormers to front and rear and formation of parking area to front. 139 Leeds Old Road, Heckmondwike.