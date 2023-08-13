News you can trust since 1858
Here are all the planning applications received by Kirklees Council in the week ending Sunday, August 6

The following applications were received by Kirklees Council’s planning department, week ending Sunday, August 6.
By Dominic Brown
Published 13th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

T Collyns: Listed Building Consent for replacement roof. The Manor House, Moorhouse Lane, Birkenshaw.

M Mahmood: Non material amendment on previous permission 2022/91519 for erection of extensions and alterations. 21 Glebe Gate, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

H Scott: Erection of single storey side and rear extensions and alterations. 1 Beech Way, Birstall.

The latest list includes planning applications received by Kirklees Council in the week ending Sunday, August 6
Richard Maughan: Work to trees in a Conservation Area. Laurel Hurst Mansions, 5 Springfield Terrace, Dewsbury.

C Appleton: Erection of cabin. 4 Manor Park, Mirfield.

M Kadeem: Discharge conditions 5-9 (soil make-up and disposal) on previous permission 2021/90189 for erection of four dwellings and associated works. Land adjacent to 64 Wharfe Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

Wray: Variation condition 7 (access, parking and turning) on previous permission 2017/91991 for erection of four detached dwellings. 81 Station Lane, Birkenshaw.

M I Khan: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of rear outbuilding. 8 Hyrst Garth, Batley.

J Curley: Erection of single storey rear extension. 20 Priestley Avenue, Heckmondwike.

Martin: Erection of single storey rear extension. 8 Lark Hill Drive, Moorside, Cleckheaton.

A Akudi: Erection of two storey rear and single storey side extensions with front porch and associated alterations. 2 Swiss Walk, Batley.

Owens Developments Ltd: Discharge conditions 4 (boundaries), 7 (car charging) on previous permission 2017/93657 for erection of five detached dwellings with garaging. 348A Leeds Road, Birstall.

M Ismail: Erection of single storey side extension, creation of two car parking spaces to rear including hardstanding and installation of 2m high access gates to side facing Centenary Square. 24 Thornton Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

K Javed: Erection of front extension and associated alterations. 39 Bromley Road, Hanging Heaton, Batley.

J Oates: Discharge conditions 6 (boundaries), 7 (levels), 10 (phase I report), 15 (bat box) on previous permission 2023/91263 for erection of detached dwelling. Land adjacent to 46 Field Head Lane, Birstall.

S Medway: Erection of single storey rear extension. 95 Highfield Chase, Dewsbury.

