Heckmondwike Blueprint: transformation of former market hall enters next stage as works commence in town centre, Kirklees Council announces
The new space – which will benefit from new seating and sculptures, versatile containers to support pop-up markets and seasonal events, and expanded paved areas – is expected to open in the new year.
Kirklees Council said that contractors are now onsite to deliver the transformation, and that the new space will be available to local organisations and community groups for events, and to people to socialise.
Future plans for the site of the former market hall include relocating the library and creating a new community venue.
Councillor Graham Turner, Cabinet Member for Finance and Regeneration, said: “Heckmondwike is a town that holds great heritage and history, and is loved greatly by local people. It’s great to see we’re moving to the next stage of the Heckmondwike Blueprint and providing an area for residents and visitors to enjoy.
“These plans will bring life back to a once-thriving part of the town and revitalise the town centre which many people want to see. It will provide not only a place for fun-filled events but also a place to spend time with friends and family.
“The blueprint is an investment that will benefit Heckmondwike for years to come by inviting more footfall and support local businesses whilst creating a place local people are proud to call home.”
The works are part of the Heckmondwike Blueprint, a project to transform six areas in the town centre through £1.5million investment from Kirklees Council.
Other projects which are part of the Blueprint include a new square; expanding Green Park to the south-facing shops; improvements to Algernon Firth Park; strengthening the link between the Greenway and the town centre; and transforming Heckmondwike Bus Hub.
As well as the £1.5million investment from Kirklees Council into these developments across the town centre, £8.6million funding is being provided by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority specifically for the new bus station, taking the total investment into Heckmondwike town centre to more than £10million.
